Large Format Pavers from NewTech Pavers
Last Updated on 20 Oct 2009
Large format pavers are sturdy, reliable, wear and slip resistant and come in a variety of colours, sizes and textures to meet your needs.
Overview
NewTech Pavers combine creativity with technology to manufacture an extensive range of large format concrete pavers to the highest standard.
Large Format Pavers Features
- High strength durable pavers to suit any application
- Large colour range of over 21 colours
- Wide range of textures and sizes – all available in every colour
- Colour matching or creating available for unique projects
- Committed to customer service and quality control
- Available in thicknesses from 60mm to 20mm
Specifications of Large Format Pavers
Civil Engineer and company founder Mark Spencer has utilised over 30 years of concrete technology experience to create large format pavers of the highest quality.
- High Strength concrete of over 60 MPa
- Durable, textured surfaces, designed to be wear resistant
- Breaking strength that exceeds Australian Standards
- Slip resistance tested to Australian Standards
- Dimensional consistency that exceed Australian standards
- Salt safe and anti-efflorescence treated
Applications for Large Format Pavers
NewTech Pavers use of high strength concrete and quality control allows large format pavers to be used in nearly every application
- Swimming pool areas and copping
- Landscaping
- Driveways
- Patios and outdoor living areas
- Ashlar or random patterns
- Stairs
- Wall cladding
The large format pavers are offered in a number of textures including: Granite paving, Sandstone paving and Slate paving.