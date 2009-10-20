Large Format Pavers from NewTech Pavers

NewTech Pavers combine creativity with technology to manufacture an extensive range of large format concrete pavers to the highest standard.



Large Format Pavers Features

High strength durable pavers to suit any application

Large colour range of over 21 colours

Wide range of textures and sizes – all available in every colour

Colour matching or creating available for unique projects

Committed to customer service and quality control

Available in thicknesses from 60mm to 20mm

Specifications of Large Format Pavers

Civil Engineer and company founder Mark Spencer has utilised over 30 years of concrete technology experience to create large format pavers of the highest quality.

High Strength concrete of over 60 MPa

Durable, textured surfaces, designed to be wear resistant

Breaking strength that exceeds Australian Standards

Slip resistance tested to Australian Standards

Dimensional consistency that exceed Australian standards

Salt safe and anti-efflorescence treated

Applications for Large Format Pavers

NewTech Pavers use of high strength concrete and quality control allows large format pavers to be used in nearly every application

Swimming pool areas and copping

Landscaping

Driveways

Patios and outdoor living areas

Ashlar or random patterns

Stairs

Wall cladding

The large format pavers are offered in a number of textures including: Granite paving, Sandstone paving and Slate paving.