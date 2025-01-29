Logo
Large Booth

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

A comfortable 4-person meeting room, expansive private office or even a podcasting booth – the Large Booth can be configured to suit any requirement with a guarantee of comfort, design and optimal acoustic performance.

Overview
Description

We can supply the Large Booth with an optional electronic sliding door and access ramp to meet DDA (disability access) compliance or include the latest video conferencing technology to bring the whole team inside.

We can supply the Large Booth with an optional electronic sliding door and access ramp to meet DDA (disability access) compliance or include the latest video conferencing technology to bring the whole team inside.

Bureau Booths 2022 Brochure

1.85 MB

Download
Let’s connect!

