Large Booth
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
A comfortable 4-person meeting room, expansive private office or even a podcasting booth – the Large Booth can be configured to suit any requirement with a guarantee of comfort, design and optimal acoustic performance.
Overview
A comfortable 4-person meeting room, expansive private office or even a podcasting booth – the Large Booth can be configured to suit any requirement with a guarantee of comfort, design and optimal acoustic performance.
We can supply the Large Booth with an optional electronic sliding door and access ramp to meet DDA (disability access) compliance or include the latest video conferencing technology to bring the whole team inside.