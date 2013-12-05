Landscaping Equipment Hire
Last Updated on 05 Dec 2013
Overview
Coates Hire supply a broad range of gardening and landscaping equipment to suite all landscaping needs. Coates Hire can supply chain saws for pruning or lopping trees, or blowers and vacuums ideal for cleaning away grass cuttings and leaves. The mulchers help reduce garden waste and turn it into compost. Mowers range from push style for the urban block to ride-ons for those large areas on acreage.
Coates Hire’s Landscaping Equipment range covers everything from large-scale projects that require Diggers to small DIY maintenance jobs around the home that require a Chipper or Mulcher. So, whether you’re snipping, sawing, clipping or grinding, Coates Hire have the Landscaping Equipment to ensure you are better equipped to get the job gets done.
- Diggers, Loaders & Trenchers
- Landscaping Equipment
- Mulchers & Chippers
Our Fleet
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
- Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
- Average fleet age less than 5 years
- Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
Branch Network
Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
Market Sectors
- Civil Engineering
- Residential & Non Residential Construction
- Mining & Resources
- Industrial Services & Maintenance
- Events
- Oil & Gas
- Government
- Commercial & Manufacturing
Accreditations
- AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
- OHSAS 18001 – OHS
- ISO 14001 Environment
- ISO 9001 Quality
Core Capabilities
- Branch Network
- Equipment Range & Availability
- Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
- Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
- Product Expertise
- Market Expertise
- Project Site Facilities
- Industrial Shutdowns
- Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
- Term Hire – Investment Capability