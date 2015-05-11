​Landmark Series Timber-Look Shingles

Roofing experts, American Shingles, introduces the Landmark Series.

Robust and secure, the Landmark series is laminated to replicate the look of timber shingles, with the added endurance of asphalt.

Available in two exciting models, the Landmark Series is designed to withstand harsh elements, with ease.

Landmark Series Offers Dual-Layer Durability

23kg per square metre

154mm coursing/exposure

30 year product warranty*

110km/h wind resistance*

StreakFighter algae resistance*

Complies with Building Code of Australia 3.5.1

UL2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating

Landmark TL Range Features Triple-Layer Protection

Triple layer laminated construction

145mm coursing/exposure

15kg per square meter

50 year product warranty*

175km/h wind resistance

The Landmark Series is a durable and economic roofing solution that is perfect for an array of residential and commercial applications.

Inspired by classic wood shakes, but at a fraction of the cost, the Landmark Series of shingles will not rot or decay, while offering premium wind and fire-resistance.