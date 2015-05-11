Landmark Series Timber-Look Shingles
Last Updated on 11 May 2015
Robust and secure, the Landmark series is laminated to replicate the look of timber shingles, with the added endurance of asphalt.
Overview
Roofing experts, American Shingles, introduces the Landmark Series.
Available in two exciting models, the Landmark Series is designed to withstand harsh elements, with ease.
Landmark Series Offers Dual-Layer Durability
- 23kg per square metre
- 154mm coursing/exposure
- 30 year product warranty*
- 110km/h wind resistance*
- StreakFighter algae resistance*
- Complies with Building Code of Australia 3.5.1
- UL2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating
Landmark TL Range Features Triple-Layer Protection
- Triple layer laminated construction
- 145mm coursing/exposure
- 15kg per square meter
- 50 year product warranty*
- 175km/h wind resistance
The Landmark Series is a durable and economic roofing solution that is perfect for an array of residential and commercial applications.
Inspired by classic wood shakes, but at a fraction of the cost, the Landmark Series of shingles will not rot or decay, while offering premium wind and fire-resistance.