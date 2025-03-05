Laminex Writable Walls
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025
The solution to pen and dirt on walls is here! Introducing Writable Walls from Laminex. Whether it is for work or for the home, the Writable Walls from Laminex are sure to provide the ideal wall that’s practical and easy to clean.
Overview
Laminex Writable Walls will help turn every day wall space into dynamic zones for sharing and collaboration.
Perfect for various applications
- Classrooms
- Office walls
- Boardrooms
- Children’s bedroom feature walls
- Laundries
- Bedrooms
- Whiteboard or chalkboard uses
- Restaurant menu boards
The embedded metal foil layer makes the walls strong enough to hold magnetic objects.
Whether it is for work or for the home, the Writable Walls from Laminex are sure to provide the ideal wall that’s practical and easy to clean!
Downloads
Contact
Laminex Showroom Sydney 69A Bourke Rd02 8863 3980
Laminex Selection Centre Gold Coast (Located next to Tradelink) 225a Brisbane Rd (Gold Coast Highway)07 5617 3101
Laminex Brisbane (Eagle Farm) 40B Charles Ulm Place07 3815 5707
Laminex Showroom Adelaide 163 Currie Street08 8112 8444
Laminex Showroom Melbourne Airport 130 Sharps Road03 8318 6397
Laminex Showroom South Melbourne 50 York Street03 9490 8100
Laminex Showroom Perth 426 Scarborough Beach Road08 9446 7622