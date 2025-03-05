Logo
​Laminex Writable Walls

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025

The solution to pen and dirt on walls is here! Introducing Writable Walls from Laminex. Whether it is for work or for the home, the Writable Walls from Laminex are sure to provide the ideal wall that’s practical and easy to clean.

Overview
Description

Laminex Writable Walls will help turn every day wall space into dynamic zones for sharing and collaboration.

Perfect for various applications

  • Classrooms
  • Office walls
  • Boardrooms
  • Children’s bedroom feature walls
  • Laundries
  • Bedrooms
  • Whiteboard or chalkboard uses
  • Restaurant menu boards

The embedded metal foil layer makes the walls strong enough to hold magnetic objects.

Whether it is for work or for the home, the Writable Walls from Laminex are sure to provide the ideal wall that’s practical and easy to clean!

