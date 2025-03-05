Laminex Writable Walls will help turn every day wall space into dynamic zones for sharing and collaboration.

Perfect for various applications

Classrooms

Office walls

Boardrooms

Children’s bedroom feature walls

Laundries

Bedrooms

Whiteboard or chalkboard uses

Restaurant menu boards

The embedded metal foil layer makes the walls strong enough to hold magnetic objects.

Whether it is for work or for the home, the Writable Walls from Laminex are sure to provide the ideal wall that’s practical and easy to clean!