Laminex Wall Panel Solutions
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025
Laminex Wall Panel solutions allow you to design inspiring spaces with great ease. Create flow and unity in your interiors with wall panels that match and complement the joinery. With over 200 inspiring decors and finishes, plus the exclusive Button-fix™ system, there’s a Laminex Wall Panel solution for every need.
- Time saving
- Easy to clean
- Include an easy fixing system called ‘Button-fix’
Overview
Laminex has long been renowned for their innovative and inspiring decorative surface panels.
With more than 200 decors and a variety of finishes available from several popular Laminex product ranges, design professionals can utilise the flexibility of Laminex Wall Panel solutions to create inspiring and striking commercial spaces backed by a seven year warranty.
Laminex also has a mounting system that makes installation a breeze, so if you want wall-to-wall style with minimum fuss, look to Laminex for a complete solution.
The Button-fix installation process makes panelling easy and precise
- Wall fixing is hidden
- Panels can be removed for easy replacement
Laminex Wall Panels are a solution for every need.
Downloads
Contact
Laminex Showroom Sydney 69A Bourke Rd02 8863 3980
Laminex Selection Centre Gold Coast (Located next to Tradelink) 225a Brisbane Rd (Gold Coast Highway)07 5617 3101
Laminex Brisbane (Eagle Farm) 40B Charles Ulm Place07 3815 5707
Laminex Showroom Adelaide 163 Currie Street08 8112 8444
Laminex Showroom Melbourne Airport 130 Sharps Road03 8318 6397
Laminex Showroom South Melbourne 50 York Street03 9490 8100
Laminex Showroom Perth 426 Scarborough Beach Road08 9446 7622