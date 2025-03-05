Laminex has long been renowned for their innovative and inspiring decorative surface panels.

With more than 200 decors and a variety of finishes available from several popular Laminex product ranges, design professionals can utilise the flexibility of Laminex Wall Panel solutions to create inspiring and striking commercial spaces backed by a seven year warranty.

Laminex also has a mounting system that makes installation a breeze, so if you want wall-to-wall style with minimum fuss, look to Laminex for a complete solution.

The Button-fix installation process makes panelling easy and precise

Wall fixing is hidden

Panels can be removed for easy replacement

Laminex Wall Panels are a solution for every need.