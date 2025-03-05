Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Laminex
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
​Laminex Wall Panel Solutions
​Laminex Wall Panel Solution 2
​Laminex Wall Panel Solution 3
​Laminex Wall Panel Solutions
​Laminex Wall Panel Solution 2
​Laminex Wall Panel Solution 3

​Laminex Wall Panel Solutions

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025

Laminex Wall Panel solutions allow you to design inspiring spaces with great ease. Create flow and unity in your interiors with wall panels that match and complement the joinery. With over 200 inspiring decors and finishes, plus the exclusive Button-fix™ system, there’s a Laminex Wall Panel solution for every need.

  • Product checkTime saving
  • Product checkEasy to clean
  • Product checkInclude an easy fixing system called ‘Button-fix’
Overview
Description

Laminex has long been renowned for their innovative and inspiring decorative surface panels. 

With more than 200 decors and a variety of finishes available from several popular Laminex product ranges, design professionals can utilise the flexibility of Laminex Wall Panel solutions to create inspiring and striking commercial spaces backed by a seven year warranty. 

Laminex also has a mounting system that makes installation a breeze, so if you want wall-to-wall style with minimum fuss, look to Laminex for a complete solution.

The Button-fix installation process makes panelling easy and precise

  • Wall fixing is hidden
  • Panels can be removed for easy replacement

Laminex Wall Panels are a solution for every need.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
​Laminex Wall Panel Solutions Brochure

1.65 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFyshwick, ACT

Laminex Fyshwick (Canberra) 19 Mildura St

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Laminex Showroom Sydney 69A Bourke Rd

02 8863 3980
Display AddressBiggera Waters, QLD

Laminex Selection Centre Gold Coast (Located next to Tradelink) 225a Brisbane Rd (Gold Coast Highway)

07 5617 3101
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Laminex Brisbane (Eagle Farm) 40B Charles Ulm Place

07 3815 5707
Display AddressAdelaide, SA

Laminex Showroom Adelaide 163 Currie Street

08 8112 8444
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom Melbourne Airport 130 Sharps Road

03 8318 6397
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom South Melbourne 50 York Street

03 9490 8100
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Laminex Showroom Perth 426 Scarborough Beach Road

08 9446 7622
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap