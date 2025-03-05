Reducing site time taken through the installation process, Clipwall panels are 10mm pre-finished MDF that clip together for a seamless finish

Up to 5 times faster to install than traditional plasterboard

Scratch resistant

UV resistant

Splash proof

Easy to clean

A range of neutral and woodgrain finishes are available for instant appeal; also a Deco version provides a blank canvass

Can be digitally printed

Painted

Screen printed

Wall papered

A fire resistant option is available, making Laminex Clipwall an ideal wall lining solution.