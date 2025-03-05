Laminex Clipwall
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025
Allowing for the incorporation of patterns and textures, the Laminex Clipwall is a wall-cladding system with design freedom.
Overview
Reducing site time taken through the installation process, Clipwall panels are 10mm pre-finished MDF that clip together for a seamless finish
- Up to 5 times faster to install than traditional plasterboard
- Scratch resistant
- UV resistant
- Splash proof
- Easy to clean
A range of neutral and woodgrain finishes are available for instant appeal; also a Deco version provides a blank canvass
- Can be digitally printed
- Painted
- Screen printed
- Wall papered
A fire resistant option is available, making Laminex Clipwall an ideal wall lining solution.
Downloads
Contact
Laminex Showroom Sydney 69A Bourke Rd02 8863 3980
Laminex Selection Centre Gold Coast (Located next to Tradelink) 225a Brisbane Rd (Gold Coast Highway)07 5617 3101
Laminex Brisbane (Eagle Farm) 40B Charles Ulm Place07 3815 5707
Laminex Showroom Adelaide 163 Currie Street08 8112 8444
Laminex Showroom Melbourne Airport 130 Sharps Road03 8318 6397
Laminex Showroom South Melbourne 50 York Street03 9490 8100
Laminex Showroom Perth 426 Scarborough Beach Road08 9446 7622