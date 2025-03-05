Logo
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025

​Allowing for the incorporation of patterns and textures, the Laminex Clipwall is a wall-cladding system with design freedom.

Overview
Description

Reducing site time taken through the installation process, Clipwall panels are 10mm pre-finished MDF that clip together for a seamless finish

  • Up to 5 times faster to install than traditional plasterboard
  • Scratch resistant
  • UV resistant
  • Splash proof
  • Easy to clean

A range of neutral and woodgrain finishes are available for instant appeal; also a Deco version provides a blank canvass

  • Can be digitally printed
  • Painted
  • Screen printed
  • Wall papered

A fire resistant option is available, making Laminex Clipwall an ideal wall lining solution.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Laminex Clipwall Brochure

2.42 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFyshwick, ACT

Laminex Fyshwick (Canberra) 19 Mildura St

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Laminex Showroom Sydney 69A Bourke Rd

02 8863 3980
Display AddressBiggera Waters, QLD

Laminex Selection Centre Gold Coast (Located next to Tradelink) 225a Brisbane Rd (Gold Coast Highway)

07 5617 3101
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Laminex Brisbane (Eagle Farm) 40B Charles Ulm Place

07 3815 5707
Display AddressAdelaide, SA

Laminex Showroom Adelaide 163 Currie Street

08 8112 8444
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom Melbourne Airport 130 Sharps Road

03 8318 6397
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom South Melbourne 50 York Street

03 9490 8100
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Laminex Showroom Perth 426 Scarborough Beach Road

08 9446 7622
