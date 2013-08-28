Laminated timber products for industrial, commercial and multi-residential construction from Hyne Timber

The Hyne Laminated Timber Products Package can bring plans and projects to life, creating unequalled design flexibility and the strength to handle almost any load. With proven performance for strength and structural integrity, Hyne Engineered Timber Products are perfect for a wide range of commercial or industrial building projects and for multi-residential construction.

Flexible and reliable laminated timber solutions

Benefits of Hyne ETP products include:

Versatile – Hyne ETP can be shaped or curved to create spectacular long-span, feature ceilings or used as impressive support beams and columns

Cost effective – Timber is one of the most cost effective building timbers available. Economical material costs, easy integration with other building materials and speedy construction makes for very cost effective building solutions

Environmentally responsible – Hyne uses responsibly sourced plantation timber, one of the few building materials that help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Ease of construction – Hyne ETP is lightweight, easily handled and can be effortlessly combined with simple, high-tech connections to make construction simple and fast. They don't require special equipment to cut and can be worked using available labour skills

Suitable to harsh conditions - Timber is extremely durable and highly resistant to harsh environments such as swimming pool enclosures and galvanising plants

Design solutions - Hyne's extensive knowledge of engineered timber beams is available to you through our flag ship software program, Hyne Design, or alternatively you can speak to one of our experienced technical representatives. Either way Hyne can help to provide design solutions for many applications

The Hyne Laminated Timber Products Package provides confidence in a cost effective design outcome that is supported by fully certified engineered timber design software package, Hyne Design. Hyne can supply and deliver to your specific requirements and back everything up with a friendly, highly specialised technical sales team.

This comprehensive engineered timber range contains new generation, high performance products to simplify construction, improve structural integrity and offer unequalled design opportunities.