Laminated timber products for industrial, commercial and multi-residential construction from Hyne Timber

Last Updated on 28 Aug 2013

Timber offering consistency and accuracy perfect for construction and building requirements

Overview
Description

The Hyne Laminated Timber Products Package can bring plans and projects to life, creating unequalled design flexibility and the strength to handle almost any load. With proven performance for strength and structural integrity, Hyne Engineered Timber Products are perfect for a wide range of commercial or industrial building projects and for multi-residential construction.

Flexible and reliable laminated timber solutions
Benefits of Hyne ETP products include:

  • Versatile – Hyne ETP can be shaped or curved to create spectacular long-span, feature ceilings or used as impressive support beams and columns
  • Cost effective – Timber is one of the most cost effective building timbers available. Economical material costs, easy integration with other building materials and speedy construction makes for very cost effective building solutions
  • Environmentally responsible – Hyne uses responsibly sourced plantation timber, one of the few building materials that help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
  • Ease of construction – Hyne ETP is lightweight, easily handled and can be effortlessly combined with simple, high-tech connections to make construction simple and fast. They don’t require special equipment to cut and can be worked using available labour skills
  • Suitable to harsh conditions - Timber is extremely durable and highly resistant to harsh environments such as swimming pool enclosures and galvanising plants
  • Design solutions - Hyne’s extensive knowledge of engineered timber beams is available to you through our flag ship software program, Hyne Design, or alternatively you can speak to one of our experienced technical representatives. Either way Hyne can help to provide design solutions for many applications

The Hyne Laminated Timber Products Package provides confidence in a cost effective design outcome that is supported by fully certified engineered timber design software package, Hyne Design. Hyne can supply and deliver to your specific requirements and back everything up with a friendly, highly specialised technical sales team.

This comprehensive engineered timber range contains new generation, high performance products to simplify construction, improve structural integrity and offer unequalled design opportunities.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hyne T2 Blue Brochure

370.97 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hyne T2 Red Brochure

1.14 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hyne T3 Green Brochure

317.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CSIRO Research Centre Bribie Island Product Sheet

239.22 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kingaroy Creamtorium Product Sheet

251.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Mingara One Fitness Centre Product Sheet

229.46 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RAAF Physical Fitness Centre Product Sheet

239.07 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sealy Lookout Product Sheet

246.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
UNE Potting Shed Product Sheet

263.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Dura Deck brochure

1.38 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD

160 Kent St

07 4121 1211
