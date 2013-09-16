Ladders & Scaffolding Hire
Safety is always paramount and there will be occasions when a scissor or boom lift, are just not appropriate for your job. In such cases, scaffolding may be a wise option.
Coates Hire’s range of aluminium scaffolding and ladders offer an ideal solution for those hard to reach places requiring safe access, so look no further for your scaffolding and ladder solutions as our broad range is ideal for a variety of applications and industries such as commercial, maintenance, renovations and painting.
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
- Aluminium Scaffolding
- Ladders
- Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
- Average fleet age less than 5 years
- Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
- Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
