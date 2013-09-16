Ladders & Scaffolding Hire

Aluminium Scaffolding

Ladders

Coates Hire Fleet

Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion

Average fleet age less than 5 years

Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment

Branch Network

Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.

Market Sectors

Civil Engineering

Residential & Non Residential Construction

Mining & Resources

Industrial Services & Maintenance

Events

Oil & Gas

Government

Commercial & Manufacturing

Accreditations

AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS

OHSAS 18001 – OHS

ISO 14001 Environment

ISO 9001 Quality

Core Capabilities

Branch Network

Equipment Range & Availability

Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service

Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation

Product Expertise

Market Expertise

Project Site Facilities

Industrial Shutdowns

Training Services – Registered Training Organisation

Term Hire – Investment Capability

Safety is always paramount and there will be occasions when a scissor or boom lift, are just not appropriate for your job. In such cases, scaffolding may be a wise option.Coates Hire’s range of aluminium scaffolding and ladders offer an ideal solution for those hard to reach places requiring safe access, so look no further for your scaffolding and ladder solutions as our broad range is ideal for a variety of applications and industries such as commercial, maintenance, renovations and painting.Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.