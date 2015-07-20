Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems

From Secure Anchor Systems comes a range of quality surface-mounted ladder brackets, designed to provide sturdy lateral restraint when alighting from a ladder or roof.

The Corrugator ™ is easily installed in as little as five minutes

Ladder bracket to suit Lysaght Custom Orb® corrugated iron roof sheeting with a minimum base metal thickness (BMT) of 0.42mm

Constructed of 14 Ga.304 stainless steel

Patented design allows for easy fitting

Trimdek® features patented design to allow for easy retrofitting

Ladder bracket fits Lysaghts Trimdek® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a BMT of 0.42mm

Can be powder-coated to all Colorbond colours

Made from quality 14Ga.304 stainless steel

The Kliplok® Ladder Bracket requires no additional flashing kit

Surface-mounted stainless steel bracket to fit Lysaght Kliplok® ribbed roof sheeting

Patented design allows for easy retro-fitting

Installed in as little as five minutes with cordless drill

Constructed from 14Ga.304 stainless steel

Spandek® can be colour-bonded for easy-integration to existing roofing systems

Ladder bracket fits Lysaghts Trimdek® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a BMT of 0.42mm

Easy installation with a surface-mounted application

Made from quality 14 Ga.304 stainless steel

Ladder brackets should not be utilized by more than one person at a time, or modified for use as a fall arrest device.

Robust and reliable; Secure Anchor Systems’ range of ladder brackets are designed to perform.