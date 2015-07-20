Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems
Last Updated on 20 Jul 2015
From Secure Anchor Systems comes a range of quality surface-mounted ladder brackets, designed to provide sturdy lateral restraint when alighting from a ladder or roof.
Overview
From Secure Anchor Systems comes a range of quality surface-mounted ladder brackets, designed to provide sturdy lateral restraint when alighting from a ladder or roof.
The Corrugator ™ is easily installed in as little as five minutes
- Ladder bracket to suit Lysaght Custom Orb® corrugated iron roof sheeting with a minimum base metal thickness (BMT) of 0.42mm
- Constructed of 14 Ga.304 stainless steel
- Patented design allows for easy fitting
Trimdek® features patented design to allow for easy retrofitting
- Ladder bracket fits Lysaghts Trimdek® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a BMT of 0.42mm
- Can be powder-coated to all Colorbond colours
- Made from quality 14Ga.304 stainless steel
The Kliplok® Ladder Bracket requires no additional flashing kit
- Surface-mounted stainless steel bracket to fit Lysaght Kliplok® ribbed roof sheeting
- Patented design allows for easy retro-fitting
- Installed in as little as five minutes with cordless drill
- Constructed from 14Ga.304 stainless steel
Spandek® can be colour-bonded for easy-integration to existing roofing systems
- Ladder bracket fits Lysaghts Trimdek® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a BMT of 0.42mm
- Easy installation with a surface-mounted application
- Made from quality 14 Ga.304 stainless steel
Ladder brackets should not be utilized by more than one person at a time, or modified for use as a fall arrest device.
Robust and reliable; Secure Anchor Systems’ range of ladder brackets are designed to perform.