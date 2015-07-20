Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Secure Anchor Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems
Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems
Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems
Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems
Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems
Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems
Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems
Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems

Ladder Brackets from Secure Anchor Systems

Last Updated on 20 Jul 2015

From Secure Anchor Systems comes a range of quality surface-mounted ladder brackets, designed to provide sturdy lateral restraint when alighting from a ladder or roof.

Overview
Description

From Secure Anchor Systems comes a range of quality surface-mounted ladder brackets, designed to provide sturdy lateral restraint when alighting from a ladder or roof.

The Corrugator ™ is easily installed in as little as five minutes

  • Ladder bracket to suit Lysaght Custom Orb® corrugated iron roof sheeting with a minimum base metal thickness (BMT) of 0.42mm
  • Constructed of 14 Ga.304 stainless steel
  • Patented design allows for easy fitting

Trimdek® features patented design to allow for easy retrofitting

  • Ladder bracket fits Lysaghts Trimdek® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a BMT of 0.42mm
  • Can be powder-coated to all Colorbond colours
  • Made from quality 14Ga.304 stainless steel

The Kliplok® Ladder Bracket requires no additional flashing kit

  • Surface-mounted stainless steel bracket to fit Lysaght Kliplok® ribbed roof sheeting
  • Patented design allows for easy retro-fitting
  • Installed in as little as five minutes with cordless drill
  • Constructed from 14Ga.304 stainless steel

Spandek® can be colour-bonded for easy-integration to existing roofing systems

  • Ladder bracket fits Lysaghts Trimdek® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a BMT of 0.42mm
  • Easy installation with a surface-mounted application
  • Made from quality 14 Ga.304 stainless steel

Ladder brackets should not be utilized by more than one person at a time, or modified for use as a fall arrest device.

Robust and reliable; Secure Anchor Systems’ range of ladder brackets are designed to perform.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26, 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap