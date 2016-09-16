Logo
Supplier Image
The Dragon Group
Labour Hire Services
Last Updated on 16 Sep 2016

Our Labour Hire division specialises in supplying skilled and ticketed trades and labour to our clients.

Overview
Description

Our Labour Hire division specialises in supplying skilled and ticketed trades and labour to our clients.

We have a notable reputation for innovation and quality within construction of medium to high-end residential projects, mixed use developments, refurbs and fit outs in Sydney.

Focusing on carpentry and labour hire sectors, we work primarily off the back of referrals. Always confident we’ll provide the right person, for the right project, at the right price.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.43 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Level 1 100 Clarence Street

02 9939 2550
