Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
LINAK Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
All at the touch of a button
The correct sitting position
The choice is yours � alternate when you like between sitting or standing
Or your ideal standing position
All at the touch of a button
The correct sitting position
The choice is yours � alternate when you like between sitting or standing
Or your ideal standing position

LINAK DESKLINE sit and stand desks, an ergonomic solution for a modern office

Last Updated on 13 Mar 2014

Height adjustable desk solutions for a comfortable and stylish office

Overview
Description

DESKLINE lead the industry in easy to operate, tailored to the user, ergonomic custom and comfort built desks and workstations.

The LINAK DESKLINE flexible, adjustable, office workstations and desks

  • Leading design and manufacture of ergonomic and adjustable desks in the industry
  • Quiet, safe, easy to use and offer plug and play technology
  • Offering workers total freedom to create a workspace that is suited to their personal needs
  • With a touch of a button, LINAK can change the position of the table from sitting to standing
  • LINAK ensure a trouble free experience that is the revolution in office desk design
  • Collaborating closely with the customer to offer the best possible fit, functionality and design to aesthetically add to your space

DESKLINE provide superb office desk options with over 20 years experience in dedicating themselves to being the leading supplier of adjustable solutions.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Design for Architects

156.62 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DESKLINE Manual

1.44 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Made to Move

2.93 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Linak Deskline: quality components matter

1.88 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Linak Deskline sit-stand workplace brochure

1.76 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

82 Bazalgette Crescent

03 8796 9777
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap