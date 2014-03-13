LINAK DESKLINE sit and stand desks, an ergonomic solution for a modern office

DESKLINE lead the industry in easy to operate, tailored to the user, ergonomic custom and comfort built desks and workstations.

The LINAK DESKLINE flexible, adjustable, office workstations and desks

Leading design and manufacture of ergonomic and adjustable desks in the industry

Quiet, safe, easy to use and offer plug and play technology

Offering workers total freedom to create a workspace that is suited to their personal needs

With a touch of a button, LINAK can change the position of the table from sitting to standing

LINAK ensure a trouble free experience that is the revolution in office desk design

Collaborating closely with the customer to offer the best possible fit, functionality and design to aesthetically add to your space

DESKLINE provide superb office desk options with over 20 years experience in dedicating themselves to being the leading supplier of adjustable solutions.