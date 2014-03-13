LINAK DESKLINE sit and stand desks, an ergonomic solution for a modern office
Height adjustable desk solutions for a comfortable and stylish office
Overview
Description
DESKLINE lead the industry in easy to operate, tailored to the user, ergonomic custom and comfort built desks and workstations.
The LINAK DESKLINE flexible, adjustable, office workstations and desks
- Leading design and manufacture of ergonomic and adjustable desks in the industry
- Quiet, safe, easy to use and offer plug and play technology
- Offering workers total freedom to create a workspace that is suited to their personal needs
- With a touch of a button, LINAK can change the position of the table from sitting to standing
- LINAK ensure a trouble free experience that is the revolution in office desk design
- Collaborating closely with the customer to offer the best possible fit, functionality and design to aesthetically add to your space
DESKLINE provide superb office desk options with over 20 years experience in dedicating themselves to being the leading supplier of adjustable solutions.