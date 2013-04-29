LEDway Street Lights from Advanced Lighting Technologies
Last Updated on 29 Apr 2013
LEDway energy efficient street lights are an environmentally friendly and sustainable lighting solution.
Overview
Description
Energy efficient LEDway is an, environmentally sustainable street lighting solution manufactured from BetaLED. Designed specifically for road and street applications with exceptional versatility and high performance.
LEDway is a simple yet affordable lighting solution that can be retrofitted onto any existing mounting system.
LEDway street lights have a surge suppression rate of up to 10kV
Highly versatile LEDway street lights can be easily enhanced with a number of optional features to suit your application.
LEDway is a simple yet affordable lighting solution that can be retrofitted onto any existing mounting system.
LEDway street lights have a surge suppression rate of up to 10kV
- Drive current flexibility
- ±5º vertical adjustment
- 2 ½º step positions
- No tools required to access
- Quick disconnecting harness
- Works with networked and non-networked lighting control systems
- IDA approved, UL, cUL listed and RoHS compliant
- DLC listed product
- Environmentally conscious- reduces energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions
Highly versatile LEDway street lights can be easily enhanced with a number of optional features to suit your application.