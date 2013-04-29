LEDway Street Lights from Advanced Lighting Technologies

LEDway street lights have a surge suppression rate of up to 10kV

Drive current flexibility

±5º vertical adjustment

2 ½º step positions

No tools required to access

Quick disconnecting harness

Works with networked and non-networked lighting control systems

IDA approved, UL, cUL listed and RoHS compliant

DLC listed product

Environmentally conscious- reduces energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions

Energy efficientis an, environmentally sustainable street lighting solution manufactured from BetaLED. Designed specifically for road and street applications with exceptional versatility and high performance.is a simple yet affordable lighting solution that can be retrofitted onto any existing mounting system.Thesestreet lights have more than 20 optical distributions, flexible drive currents and up to 120 different LED's in 10 LED increments.Highly versatilestreet lights can be easily enhanced with a number of optional features to suit your application.