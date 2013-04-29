Logo
High performance LEDway street lighting solutions by BetaLED
Over 120 LEDs in 10 LED increments to choose from to suit your application
Stylish and energy efficient lighting solutions
State-of-the-art lighting solutions by BetaLED
LEDway Street Lights from Advanced Lighting Technologies

Last Updated on 29 Apr 2013

LEDway energy efficient street lights are an environmentally friendly and sustainable lighting solution.

Overview
Description
Energy efficient LEDway is an, environmentally sustainable street lighting solution manufactured from BetaLED. Designed specifically for road and street applications with exceptional versatility and high performance.

LEDway is a simple yet affordable lighting solution that can be retrofitted onto any existing mounting system.

LEDway street lights have a surge suppression rate of up to 10kV
  • Drive current flexibility
  • ±5º vertical adjustment
  • 2 ½º step positions
  • No tools required to access
  • Quick disconnecting harness
  • Works with networked and non-networked lighting control systems
  • IDA approved, UL, cUL listed and RoHS compliant
  • DLC listed product
  • Environmentally conscious- reduces energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions
These LEDway street lights have more than 20 optical distributions, flexible drive currents and up to 120 different LED's in 10 LED increments.

Highly versatile LEDway street lights can be easily enhanced with a number of optional features to suit your application.
Contact
Display AddressWantima South, VIC

110 Lewis Road

03 9800 5600
