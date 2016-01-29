LED Track and Strip Lighting and Wi-Fi Controllers

LED Eco Lighting offer Surface Mount and Track Lighting. The Track fittings have a wide variety of applications where low heat and energy saving is essential as in lighting for display cabinets, highlighting paintings, art galleries, home lighting and shop display lighting.

An LED neon-system is a more attractive and energy-efficient option than the old style neon lighting as the inner LED hard PCB and the strong outer PC body makes this product very reliable, and saves up to 80% in power costs compared to neon lighting.

Further benefits include:

A uniform light throughout and over very long distances

Rigid LED neon strip can withstand extreme outdoor factors

Save on maintenance costs long term

Full set of accessories, providing an easy and safe complete installation

LED Eco Lighting WiFi Controller Series is controlled with software Apps that can be downloaded, free to your IPhone or android mobile device, you are able to control the colour temperature, dimming and colour changing modes.

The RGB multi-function controller can provide multiple colour changing options, this can be controlled via the on board keypad or the remote controller.

The LED Dimmer controller is an intelligent dimming system specially designed for LED lighting; it adopts the most advanced digital brightness adjusting technology that enables you to adjust the brightness via the control knob.

The Expansion Modules series operate via global wireless transmission technology, this system is capable of controlling a wide range of LED lighting products.

The range of various Aluminium Profiles can be used to create a variety of lighting applications to suit any Commercial or Domestic Lighting design.