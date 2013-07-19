LED Pendant Lighting from Online Lighting
LED Pendant lights are perfect for showcasing dining and kitchen areas
Overview
Description
Online Lighting supply a wide range of interior and exterior lighting solutions for residential homes and commercial buildings. The range includes a variety of LED Pendant lights that are an attractive alternative to ordinary ceiling lights and can be used to spotlight a particular area of the home, for example dining areas and kitchens. The range includes but is not limited to the following:
Aleandro 5 light LED pendant:
This 5 light pendant fixture from Eglo Lighting, is available with 2 finishes; steel, chrome or opal glass and white with a unique design that is sleek and modern.
- H: 1100mm W: 616mm
- Globe: 5 x 6W LED
Alpine LED Pendant Cool White
The Alpine LED from Domus Lighting is a contemporary luminaire with a matt opal glass shade and polished chrome trim, making it an attractive feature piece in any home or commercial building.
- Chrome finish
- Surface mounted canopy
- Glass shade: 100mm x H 80mm
- Canopy: 115mm x 30mm
- 100-240V
Bootes LED Pendants
This design is available with a single pendant, 3 or 4 pendant fixture, making it a modern lighting solution.
- Optional finishes: Steel, nickel matt OR satinated glass, clear
- L: 950mm H: 1100mm
Carbon LED Pendant Cool White
The ‘Carbon’ from Domus Lighting is a contemporary luminaire with a cubic crystal glass shade and polished chrome trim, making it a feature light in any application.
- Polished chrome finish
- Surface mounted canopy
- 100-240V
- Glass Shade: W 60mm x L 60mm x H 75mm
- Canopy: 115mm x H 30mm
- Suspension: L 1500mm
View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.