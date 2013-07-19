LED Pendant Lighting from Online Lighting



Aleandro 5 light LED pendant:

H: 1100mm W: 616mm

Globe: 5 x 6W LED

Alpine LED Pendant Cool White

Chrome finish

Surface mounted canopy

Glass shade: 100mm x H 80mm

Canopy: 115mm x 30mm

100-240V



Bootes LED Pendants

Optional finishes: Steel, nickel matt OR satinated glass, clear

L: 950mm H: 1100mm

Carbon LED Pendant Cool White

Polished chrome finish

Surface mounted canopy

100-240V

Glass Shade: W 60mm x L 60mm x H 75mm

Canopy: 115mm x H 30mm

Suspension: L 1500mm

View and order your products via the online shop

supply a wide range of interior and exterior lighting solutions for residential homes and commercial buildings. The range includes a variety of LED Pendant lights that are an attractive alternative to ordinary ceiling lights and can be used to spotlight a particular area of the home, for example dining areas and kitchens.This 5 light pendant fixture from Eglo Lighting, is available with 2 finishes; steel, chrome or opal glass and white with a unique design that is sleek and modern.The Alpine LED from Domus Lighting is a contemporary luminaire with a matt opal glass shade and polished chrome trim, making it an attractive feature piece in any home or commercial building.This design is available with a single pendant, 3 or 4 pendant fixture, making it a modern lighting solution.The ‘Carbon’ from Domus Lighting is a contemporary luminaire with a cubic crystal glass shade and polished chrome trim, making it a feature light in any application.This model is also available in ‘Warm white’.in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.