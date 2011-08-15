LED Lighting with Less Carbon Emissions from Online Lighting

Consume less energy than standard light bulbs

LED lights will save businesses and home owners money in the long run, as well as help the environment

Reduce energy consumption and produced low level heat

Safe to use as LED does not contain toxic mercury found in many fluorescent lamps

Enjoy increased reliability and longevity of Online Lighting's LED light bulbs, strip lighting and downlights

Increase the level of personal security and safety as LED lights are less likely to fail

High luminous efficacy for lighting up an entire room

Flexible LED strip lighting with 3M adhesive backing for easy mounting on surfaces

Long lasting lighting with limited wear and tear

Online Lighting provides a wide range of energy efficient and powerful LED lighting solutions. More economical than traditional light bulbs, Online Lighting source their LED range from well known brands including Domus Evergreen and Havit Lighting.Online Lighting’s LED lights include:LED lights have 100,000 operating hours, providing 11.5 years or continuous light, 24 hours a day. These long lasting lights are used as an alternative to traditional fluorescent or incandescent bulbs, downlights and outdoor lighting.LED’s emit less heat, cost efficient and significantly reduces overall lighting costs.