Online Lighting
Flexible LED strip lighting
LED rope light for indoors and outdoors
Adjustable LED downlights
LED downlight with brushed aluminium frame
LED Lighting with Less Carbon Emissions from Online Lighting

Last Updated on 15 Aug 2011

Online Lighting offer a range of LED lighting solutions. Take advantage of worldwide delivery options today

Overview
Description
Online Lighting provides a wide range of energy efficient and powerful LED lighting solutions. More economical than traditional light bulbs, Online Lighting source their LED range from well known brands including Domus Evergreen and Havit Lighting.

Consume less energy than standard light bulbs
  • LED lights will save businesses and home owners money in the long run, as well as help the environment
  • Reduce energy consumption and produced low level heat
  • Safe to use as LED does not contain toxic mercury found in many fluorescent lamps
  • Enjoy increased reliability and longevity of Online Lighting's LED light bulbs, strip lighting and downlights
  • Increase the level of personal security and safety as LED lights are less likely to fail
High luminous efficacy for lighting up an entire room
Online Lighting’s LED lights include:
  • Flexible LED strip lighting with 3M adhesive backing for easy mounting on surfaces
  • LED rope light for indoor or outdoor applications is supplied with flex and plug for easy installation, as well as a safety fuse plug for current protection
  • LED downlights are easily adjustable and have a stylish brushed aluminium frame
Long lasting lighting with limited wear and tear
LED lights have 100,000 operating hours, providing 11.5 years or continuous light, 24 hours a day. These long lasting lights are used as an alternative to traditional fluorescent or incandescent bulbs, downlights and outdoor lighting.

LED’s emit less heat, cost efficient and significantly reduces overall lighting costs.
Contact
Display AddressCremorne, NSW

348 Military Rd

1300 791 345
