LED Lighting from LedFX

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

LedFX provide LED lighting display systems suitable for residential and commercial applications that are custom designed to suit.

Overview
Description

LED Lighting Technology
All of LedFX’s LED lighting products provides specifiers more control of the lighting elements in their projects. The LED lights from LedFX are compact in size, low voltage and have very easy to use colour changing and dimming controllers.

LedFX have every architectural LED lighting product to suit any project.

Features and Benefits of the LED Lighting Products

  • LedFX have utilises Solid State Technology to produce the light source
  • LED lights have a long lifespan and can run up to 60,000 hours or more depending on its usage
  • Virtually no maintenance required
  • As with all LED lighting products, they are environmentally friendly as it contains no mercury or sodium
  • All LED lighting products run on a low voltage, with low to zero heat radiation and no UV emissions
  • Lights are moisture and impact resistant

LedFX LED Lighting Specifications

  • LED Lighting products are manufactured to suit individual requirements
  • Full RGB is available
  • Customised sizes, colours and shapes are available upon request

LedFX Recent LED Lighting Projects

  • Casinos: Crown Casino, SkyCity Adelaide Casino, Burswood Casino
  • Banks: ANZ Bnk
  • Gaming companies: Tattersall’s, Aristocrat
  • Government facilities
  • Other commercial and residential projects

Please click on the link below for more information on LedFX range of LED lighting solutions.

Contact
Display AddressBraeside, VIC

9B Lakewood Blvd

03 9588 1282
