LED Lighting from LedFX

LED Lighting Technology

All of LedFX’s LED lighting products provides specifiers more control of the lighting elements in their projects. The LED lights from LedFX are compact in size, low voltage and have very easy to use colour changing and dimming controllers.



LedFX have every architectural LED lighting product to suit any project.



Features and Benefits of the LED Lighting Products

LedFX have utilises Solid State Technology to produce the light source

LED lights have a long lifespan and can run up to 60,000 hours or more depending on its usage

Virtually no maintenance required

As with all LED lighting products, they are environmentally friendly as it contains no mercury or sodium

All LED lighting products run on a low voltage, with low to zero heat radiation and no UV emissions

Lights are moisture and impact resistant

LedFX LED Lighting Specifications

LED Lighting products are manufactured to suit individual requirements

Full RGB is available

Customised sizes, colours and shapes are available upon request

LedFX Recent LED Lighting Projects

Casinos: Crown Casino, SkyCity Adelaide Casino, Burswood Casino

Crown Casino, SkyCity Adelaide Casino, Burswood Casino Banks: ANZ Bnk

ANZ Bnk Gaming companies: Tattersall’s, Aristocrat

Tattersall’s, Aristocrat Government facilities

Other commercial and residential projects

Please click on the link below for more information on LedFX range of LED lighting solutions.