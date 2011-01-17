Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tec-LED Lighting Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
LED Energy Saving Downlights, LED Cabinet Lights and LED Replacement Bulbs
LED Lighting for Kitchens and domestic applications
Energy efficient LED Lighting for a host of applications
LED Cabinet Lights deliver excellent visibility
LED Energy Saving Downlights, LED Cabinet Lights and LED Replacement Bulbs
LED Lighting for Kitchens and domestic applications
Energy efficient LED Lighting for a host of applications
LED Cabinet Lights deliver excellent visibility

LED Energy Saving Downlights, Cabinet Lights and Replacement Bulbs from Tec-LED Lighting

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2011

LED lighting and replacement bulbs that are energy efficient and suitable for many applications

Overview
Description
Tec-LED offer an extensive range of LED downlights ranging from 3 watts up to an impressive 24 watts for both domestic and commercial installations. A choice of Warm Whites and Cool Whites are available, using top quality LED chips from Cree and Epistar.

LED Cabinet Lights and replacement bulbs
LED replacement bulbs provide a simple solution to changing downlights as they simply fit into existing LED downlights without the need to change the transformers.
  • Tec-LED offer high brightness, low energy cabinet lights
  • LED Will not damage timber or other merchandise with harmful UV rays
  • Tec-LED also offer a large range of lights for both kitchen cabinets and jewellery counters
  • Tec-LED offer a wide variety of retrofit LED Bulbs which deliver excellent savings on power bills both domestically and commercially
Excellent economy and energy savings
LED lighting saves an average of 80% over conventional halogen bulbs, with the average lamp life of over 5 years.
  • Low energy use
  • Long life
  • No UV
  • Ultra thin models from only 5mm
  • Dimmable
LED lighting solutions from Tec-LED are the ideal solution for your commercial and domestic lighting needs, for aesthetically pleasing, energy saving light.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
12w Downlight Dimmable

628.9 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

Unit 9, 7-9 Kent Rd

02 9317 4177
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap