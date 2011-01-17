LED Energy Saving Downlights, Cabinet Lights and Replacement Bulbs from Tec-LED Lighting
LED lighting and replacement bulbs that are energy efficient and suitable for many applications
Overview
Description
Tec-LED offer an extensive range of LED downlights ranging from 3 watts up to an impressive 24 watts for both domestic and commercial installations. A choice of Warm Whites and Cool Whites are available, using top quality LED chips from Cree and Epistar.
LED Cabinet Lights and replacement bulbs
LED replacement bulbs provide a simple solution to changing downlights as they simply fit into existing LED downlights without the need to change the transformers.
LED lighting saves an average of 80% over conventional halogen bulbs, with the average lamp life of over 5 years.
- Tec-LED offer high brightness, low energy cabinet lights
- LED Will not damage timber or other merchandise with harmful UV rays
- Tec-LED also offer a large range of lights for both kitchen cabinets and jewellery counters
- Tec-LED offer a wide variety of retrofit LED Bulbs which deliver excellent savings on power bills both domestically and commercially
- Low energy use
- Long life
- No UV
- Ultra thin models from only 5mm
- Dimmable