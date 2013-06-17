Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Online Lighting
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Slimline Recessed Ceiling Square Panel Kit
Slimline Recessed Ceiling Panel Kit
Slimline Recessed Ceiling Panel Kit
LED Ceiling Panel Lights from Online Lighting
Slimline Recessed Ceiling Square Panel Kit
Slimline Recessed Ceiling Panel Kit
Slimline Recessed Ceiling Panel Kit
LED Ceiling Panel Lights from Online Lighting

LED Ceiling Panel Lights from Online Lighting

Last Updated on 17 Jun 2013

Led Ceiling panel lights for commercial and residential applications.

Overview
Description
Online lighting among their vast range of quality products, stock LED ceiling panel lights that are a suitable alternative to conventional fluorescent troffers. Panel lights are energy efficient, maintenance free fixtures suitable for commercial office lighting and residential applications.


Online lightings range of panel lights includes:
  • The Slimline Recessed Ceiling Panel Kit
  • The Slimline Recessed Ceiling Square Panel Kit
Each featuring Die-cast aluminium body and base, frosted finish PMMA thermoplastic diffuser and steel clips.


View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.

Contact
Display AddressCremorne, NSW

348 Military Rd

1300 791 345
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap