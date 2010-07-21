LED Ceiling Fans from Fan City
Cinni Design ceiling fans with LED lighting are the only ones in the Australian market and make them the perfect solution for any home or office.
LED Ceiling Fans for Quiet and Efficient Cooling
Created with 3 wide aerodynamic blades for maximum air displacements, the Fan City range of LED ceiling fans offer users an effective high performance fan system.
High Quality LED Ceiling Fans
Heavy duty traditional copper winding motors mean these ceiling fans are known for their superior performance and longevity.
Cinni Design fans have been installed in many prestigious projects throughout Australia
- W Wharf 5 star hotel at Woolloomooloo
- Multiplex construction projects
- Sydney mint