LED Ceiling Fans from Fan City

Rust free 316 marine grade stainless steel bearings and high grade aluminium casted body and blades, are perfectly suited to the harsh Australian weather.

All Cinni fans are factory backed by an active research and development department, with every fan meeting stringent quality control checks.

W Wharf 5 star hotel at Woolloomooloo

Multiplex construction projects

Sydney mint

Created with 3 wide aerodynamic blades for maximum air displacements, the Fan City range of LED ceiling fans offer users an effective high performance fan system.Heavy duty traditional copper winding motors mean these ceiling fans are known for their superior performance and longevity.Cinni Design fans have been installed in many prestigious projects throughout AustraliaDue to the high quality of their fans, Cinni Design (Australia) are recommended by renowned architects and designers in Australia as well as the UK and USA.