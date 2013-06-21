LED Bricklights for Low-level Outdoor Lighting from Online Lighting
Last Updated on 21 Jun 2013
Illuminate your outdoor areas, drive ways and walk ways with LED bricklights
Overview
Description
Led brick lights from Online Lighting are a discreet range of low level lighting for the illumination of outdoor areas such as paths, walkways, stairways and driveways. Online Lighting's comprehensive range of stylish brick lights comes in the following brands and designs but is not limited to:
LED Wall mounted Bricklight from Bolace:
- Recessed wall luminaire
- Painted die-cast aluminium body
- Satin tempered glass diffuser
Micro Quad LED Outdoor and indoor recessed ground and wall luminaire from Bolace:
- Painted die-cast aluminium body
- Technopolymer holder
- Satin tempered glass diffuser
LED Bricklight Kit from Crompton Lighting:
- 3 x stainless steel bricklights with glass diffuser
- Low voltage cable with connectors
LED Blue Round Wall Washer Bricklight from Domus Lighting:
- Subtle low level floor/path lighting
- Recessed round wall light
- Cast aluminium front fascia and body
- Mounting clips for plaster board applications
LED Blue Square Wall Washer Bricklight from Domus Lighting:
- Subtle low level floor/path lighting
- Recessed square wall light
- Cast aluminium front fascia and body
- Mounting clips for plaster board applications
Online Lighting stock a wide range of LED Brick lights suitable for every application and design specification. From top-end products to budget units you can view and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.