Kubica™ Glass Showcases from Display Design

Modern

Stylish

Easy to transport

Affordable

A frameless toughened glass structure

Lockable hinged doors

Available with 20 watt halogen lamp system

Adjustable shelving

Timber grain top

Adjustable satin chrome feet

K48 + KIT KL5 - 480mm x 480mm x 1800mm H

K92B + KIT MC3K - 920mm x 480mm x 920mm H (framed timber top for viewing)

K92 + KIT MC5K - 920mm x 480mm x 1800mm H

Display Design is an Australian owned business that have over 25 years experience with retail and commercial display systems. Their collection of display systems includes merchandising systems, showcase cabinets and counters, brochure and information display units, display cubes and tables, accessory stands and sign and product display systems.The Kubica™ glass showcases from Display Systems is perfectly suited for any shop or retail outlet with an elegent design for a clear view of any products displayed. This range of glass showcases are:The Kubica™ range have the following features to make it a first choice in showcase display systems:A range of other showcases are also available, including the YT-6810 open faced unit, featuring 12mm toughened glass and three handy drawers.