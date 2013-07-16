Kubica™ Glass Showcases from Display Design
Last Updated on 16 Jul 2013
Frameless glass showcases with timber top, available in 3 different sizes for any commercial application
Overview
Description
Display Design is an Australian owned business that have over 25 years experience with retail and commercial display systems. Their collection of display systems includes merchandising systems, showcase cabinets and counters, brochure and information display units, display cubes and tables, accessory stands and sign and product display systems.
Affordable and well designed Glass Showcases
The Kubica™ glass showcases from Display Systems is perfectly suited for any shop or retail outlet with an elegent design for a clear view of any products displayed. This range of glass showcases are:
- Modern
- Stylish
- Easy to transport
- Affordable
- A frameless toughened glass structure
- Lockable hinged doors
- Available with 20 watt halogen lamp system
- Adjustable shelving
- Timber grain top
- Adjustable satin chrome feet
- K48 + KIT KL5 - 480mm x 480mm x 1800mm H
- K92B + KIT MC3K - 920mm x 480mm x 920mm H (framed timber top for viewing)
- K92 + KIT MC5K - 920mm x 480mm x 1800mm H