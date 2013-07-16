Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Display Design
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
1800mm High Glass Showcases with Timber Base and Top
1800mm High Glass Showcases with Timber Base and Top

Kubica™ Glass Showcases from Display Design

Last Updated on 16 Jul 2013

Frameless glass showcases with timber top, available in 3 different sizes for any commercial application

Overview
Description
Display Design is an Australian owned business that have over 25 years experience with retail and commercial display systems. Their collection of display systems includes merchandising systems, showcase cabinets and counters, brochure and information display units, display cubes and tables, accessory stands and sign and product display systems.

Affordable and well designed Glass Showcases
The Kubica™ glass showcases from Display Systems is perfectly suited for any shop or retail outlet with an elegent design for a clear view of any products displayed. This range of glass showcases are:

  • Modern
  • Stylish
  • Easy to transport
  • Affordable
The Kubica™ range have the following features to make it a first choice in showcase display systems:

  • A frameless toughened glass structure
  • Lockable hinged doors
  • Available with 20 watt halogen lamp system
  • Adjustable shelving
  • Timber grain top
  • Adjustable satin chrome feet
Sizes available:
  • K48 + KIT KL5 - 480mm x 480mm x 1800mm H
  • K92B + KIT MC3K - 920mm x 480mm x 920mm H (framed timber top for viewing)
  • K92 + KIT MC5K - 920mm x 480mm x 1800mm H
A range of other showcases are also available, including the YT-6810 open faced unit, featuring 12mm toughened glass and three handy drawers.
Contact
Display AddressFitzroy, VIC

175 Gertrude St

03 9417 5000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap