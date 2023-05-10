Krome Neon Flex LED lighting
Last Updated on 10 May 2023
Nover has developed a range of attractive and affordable Krome lighting to enhance the look and functionality of any kitchen. Whilst general lighting Illuminates the entire space, task lighting mounted under cabinets shines shadow free light directly at the work surface. Strip lighting mounted under cabinets or kickboards adds that final touch of style to any kitchen.
Overview
Features:
- 4M roll length
- 120 LED lights per metre
- IP67 Waterproof rating great for bathrooms
- 12V DC
- 19.8W per metre
- Available in RGB, Warn White, Cool White and Neutral White
Contact
