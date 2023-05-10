Logo
Nover Krome Neon Flex Cupboard
Nover Krome Neon Flex Figtree House Clifton Coastal Oak
Nover Krome Neon Flex LED
Nover Krome Neon Flex Peka Shelf Lighting
Nover Krome Neon Flex Showroom Kitchen
Nover Krome Neon Flex Showroom Kitchenware
Nover Krome Neon Flex Wardrobe
Krome Neon Flex LED lighting

Last Updated on 10 May 2023

Nover has developed a range of attractive and affordable Krome lighting to enhance the look and functionality of any kitchen. Whilst general lighting Illuminates the entire space, task lighting mounted under cabinets shines shadow free light directly at the work surface. Strip lighting mounted under cabinets or kickboards adds that final touch of style to any kitchen.

Description

Nover has developed a range of attractive and affordable Krome lighting to enhance the look and functionality of any kitchen.

Whilst general lighting Illuminates the entire space, task lighting mounted under cabinets shines shadow free light directly at the work surface. Strip lighting mounted under cabinets or kickboards adds that final touch of style to any kitchen.

Features:

  • 4M roll length
  • 120 LED lights per metre
  • IP67 Waterproof rating great for bathrooms
  • 12V DC
  • 19.8W per metre
  • Available in RGB, Warn White, Cool White and Neutral White
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
