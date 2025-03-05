Modular Aluminium Stairs, Crossovers, Elevated/Suspended Walkways and Access Platform Systems (KB600)

Access Systems provide the ultimate in flexibility and customisation. It is easily installed and can be adjusted to suit the required stair angle whilst allowing each individual tread to be levelled and spaced accordingly, minimising the need for precise on-site measurement and fabrication.

Due to its innovative design, construction is made easy with the patented KOMBI T-Bolt, which allows installation in situ without the requirement for specialist tools or trades. Minor adjustments can be made to the systems to suit difficult locations and, as there is no on-site welding required, they can be installed in even the most remote locations.

Features and benefits:

Fully engineered, proprietary aluminium stair and access platform systems

Standard range of components configured in different ways to suit application

Rapid installation and on-site flexibility

Shortened delivery times

Purpose built design to suit specialist applications

No need for specialist tools or trades

Designed in accordance with AS 1657 and AS/NZS 1170

Australian designed and manufactured



Modular Aluminium Stairs, Crossovers, Elevated/Suspended Walkways and Access Platform Systems can be used in a variety of applications when safe and easy access to maintenance equipment such as HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) is required. With its modular construction, the entire system can be dis-assembled and rebuilt at different locations making it the ideal choice for relocatable sites.