PURIST PVD: A pure approach to tapware in precious metals
Last Updated on 11 May 2016
Kohler PURIST tapware in precious metal finishes is the essence of simplicity and authenticity.
Overview
Referencing vintage hand pumps and precious metals PURIST, is the essence of simplicity and authenticity. Brushed Bronze, Rose Gold, Polished Gold and Brushed Nickel are the beautiful finishes set to steal the limelight in a bathroom or powder room.
Hero of the range is the single lever mixer in both standard and tall – a single column topped with a slender cylindrical lever it is the epitome of intuitive functionality. Simply lift and turn the lever to adjust flow and temperature. The design taps into our ever-growing love for unadorned simplicity and effortless use, without the obsessive need to over-design and innovate.
Other models within the range, offering choice in terms of handle design (while maintaining the same mantra of purism and integrity), are the three-piece basin mixer sets with lever handles plus a wall-mounted option.
All basin taps are five star WELS rated using less than 6 litres of water a minute. There are also bath spouts and bath/shower mixers with and without diverter.
All of the Kohler tapware ‘precious’ metal finishes – Brushed Bronze, Polished Gold, Rose Gold and Brushed Nickel – are achieved by virtue of PVD technology (Physical Vapour Deposition). This is a customised finish system that vaporises the finish and molecularly bonds it to the chrome surface. This produces a finish that is both tarnish and corrosion resistant – in fact all Kohler finishes twice exceed the industry standard and carry a 15-year warranty.
Matching wastes, bottle traps and Purist accessories are available and include towel bars and ring, soap dish, tumbler and holder, robe hook and toilet tissue holder.
Features & Benefits:
- Classical styling – suit bathroom styles ranging from traditional to eclectic to modern bathrooms.
- Detail in design – original pump style basin mixers
- Wide choice of PVD finishes for projects – choose from Brushed Gold, Brushed Bronze, Polished Gold, Brushed Nickel, Matte Black, Oil Rubbed Bronze – or Polished Chrome.
- Lasting finish – resists corrosion and wear.
- Project favourite – the Purist range features in myriad of hotel renovations globally, recently including Andaz LAX, Ottawa; Axiom Hotel, San Francsico; Visit https://www.kohlerglobalprojects.com/ for more information