Kohler Avid Tapware & Accessories Collection
Last Updated on 11 Jul 2017
Overview
The Sensuous Side of Simple.
Avid is the quintessential expression of today’s modern aesthetic movement. The contrast between fluid blends and sharp lines exudes sophistication and refinement. Its subtle and sensual curves invite touch, while its precise geometry gives a sense of control and precision. Avid provides warmth and magnetism to any modern contemporary bathroom.
Available in both polished chrome and a stunning Titanium finish. Titanium is a PVD finish that is the look of the future … a subtle silver grey matt finish - not as flamboyant as gold, but shines with a subtle mystery.
Tapware available as standard mixer, tall and super tall to suit a range of installation types – with the addition of hob and wall mount basin sets, floor and deck mount bath fillers.
Accessories – also available in Titanium PVD finish - include a selection of towel bars, toilet tissue holders, hotelier, towel ring and robe hooks.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- Modern design marrying the art of simplicity with dynamic sensibility.
- Complements myriad of bathing suites.
- Tapware includes integrated aerator which reduces splash back.
- Complete hospitality compatible offering – basin, bath and showering tapware, accessories.
- KOHLER finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing - twice exceeds industry durability standards.
- KOHLER ceramic disk valves twice exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life.
- Available in standard PVD finishes: Chrome, Titanium
- Customized PVD finishes available on request.
- 15 year warranty on all Kohler tapware