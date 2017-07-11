Kohler Avid Tapware & Accessories Collection

The Sensuous Side of Simple.

Avid is the quintessential expression of today’s modern aesthetic movement. The contrast between fluid blends and sharp lines exudes sophistication and refinement. Its subtle and sensual curves invite touch, while its precise geometry gives a sense of control and precision. Avid provides warmth and magnetism to any modern contemporary bathroom.

Available in both polished chrome and a stunning Titanium finish. Titanium is a PVD finish that is the look of the future … a subtle silver grey matt finish - not as flamboyant as gold, but shines with a subtle mystery.

Tapware available as standard mixer, tall and super tall to suit a range of installation types – with the addition of hob and wall mount basin sets, floor and deck mount bath fillers.

Accessories – also available in Titanium PVD finish - include a selection of towel bars, toilet tissue holders, hotelier, towel ring and robe hooks.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS