Knauf Insulation wall batts for a complete Knauf system

Knauf Insulation wall batts improve thermal comfort and energy efficiency and allow builders, designers and installers to choose the R-value they need for their project. Knauf Insulation glasswool wall batts are made with up to 80% recycled glass and ECOSE® technology, a sustainable bio-based binder that does not contain added formaldehyde, making them super soft to touch and easy to handle.

The addition of Knauf Insulation glasswool products to Knauf commercial wall systems gives customers access to fully NCC compliant and complete Knauf branded solutions and allows them to confidently design project solutions, safe in the knowledge that all system components are covered by Knauf’s 10 year warranty and that testing and approvals have been conducted on complete Knauf systems.

The pioneering system of its kind in Australia, Knauf PARTIWALL® has become one of the most widely used separating wall systems in attached villa units and townhouse construction. The excellent acoustic performance, achieved when Knauf Insulation is used in the Partiwall system, has been extensively tested at the CSIRO Laboratory at Highett, Victoria and satisfies NCC acoustic provisions for Class 1a buildings.

Benefits