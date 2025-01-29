Kinetex textile composite floors

Kinetex® is an advanced textile composite flooring that combines key attributes of soft-surface floor coverings with the long-wearing performance characteristics of hard-surface flooring. Created as a unique floor covering alternative to hard-surface products, Kinetex encompasses an unprecedented range of performance attributes for retail, healthcare, education and institutional environments. In addition to its human-centered qualities and highly functional design, Kinetex offers a reduced environmental footprint compared to traditional hard-surface options.

The key to the high-performance attributes of Kinetex lies within its construction. Each layer, when used together, creates a versatile, lightweight, soft-surface flooring designed with qualities parallel to that of a hard-surface. Kinetex has Declare, which is graded as Red List Free.

Eight ways Kinetex advances flooring performance:

1 » Durability

Kinetex® delivers enduring performance, year after year. One of the most thoroughly tested flooring products on the market, it has outstanding dimensional stability and unparalleled crush resistance — and has withstood more than 5 million foot traffic events.

2 » Maintenance

Tough to wear out, easy to maintain: with vacuuming and encapsulation cleaning, Kinetex® looks like new, year after year. Thanks to a lightweight face construction, Kinetex retains less water than carpet and dries faster. It is easily sanitized and resists the most challenging staining agents, including blood, urine, Betadine and hand sanitizers —which means splashes and spills are no match for Kinetex.

3 » Health

Kinetex® minimizes air particulates that trigger allergies and cause infection. Kinetex® has an emissionas rating of 0.01mg/m2/hr. It has one of the best ratings for VOC emissions indoors. Plus: its easily sanitized and quick to dry, so cleaning Kinetex® is fast and effective.

4 » Safety

Kinetex® is the only wall-to-wall textile floor covering certified as High-Traction by the National Floor Safety Institute. Its innovative construction creates one of the most slip-resistant flooring surfaces ever tested — wet or dry — to prevent falls before they happen. And with a unique low profile, Kinetex has minimal rolling resistance, potentially reducing injuries from pushing and pulling.

5 » Acoustics

Kinetex® delivers unparalleled acoustic performance, with one of the highest Noise Reduction Coefficients (NRC) and Impact Insulation Classifications (IIC) ratings of any commercial flooring product. The result: a dramatic reduction in both airborne and structure-borne noise, allowing for greater voice recognition, fewer mistakes, less vocal strain, enhanced learning and improved occupant perception.

6 » Moisture Tolerance

The most common subfloor, concrete can release excessive moisture and destroy floor covering systems — unless costly precautions are taken before installation. But moisture mitigation isn’t necessary with Kinetex®: its breathable nature allows moisture to pass through its backing, instead of trapping it underneath. Kinetex textile composite flooring will perform in elevated RH slabs up to up to 100% when using PreFix.

7 » Comfort

With a soft textile surface and high-density backing, Kinetex® has exceptional anti-fatigue properties and minimal rolling resistance. Because it can absorb energy, Kinetex has the potential to reduce repetitive foot stress injuries and other injuries related to standing and frequent movement from place to place.

8 » Sustainability

Kinetex® is easily recycled into the next generation of itself, over and over again. Its smaller mass means it has a 50% lower environmental impact compared to other commercial floorings. Kinetex® is made with more than 55% post-consumer recycled content. Kinetex is also Declare with Red List free.



Where to use Kinetex®

Healthcare:

Acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, urgent care clinics, outpatient surgery centers, outpatient physical therapy/rehab centers, outpatient imaging centers, etc.

Education:

Early childhood development centers, preschool, k-12, higher education

Retail/Mercantile:

Wholesale/retail merchants

Hospitality:

Hotels, restaurants

Commercial Offices:

Offices, call centers

Transportation/Public Venues:

Airports, bus/train stations, performing arts centers, athletic arenas, conference centers