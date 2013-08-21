Keyless Electronic Lockers from Aussie Lockers

For the past several years, Aussie Lockers has been a market leader in the development and design of state-of-the-art keyless electronic lockers. The system stores up to 64 users' gear at the same time, multi-system can be linked together for servicing more users.

When an order is placed, the machine will allocate an available empty locker to the user, and start to count the time, within the paid period, users can access the lockers as many times as they want with their 6-digit PIN. No more keys required, assess to the system is via PIN, Swipe cards, RFID or existing student card.

Aussie Lockers provides management solutions to each individual site. The company analyses their situation such as customer’s needs, habits and so on, then designs a suitable solution and software for your locker system. The system can be serviced and monitored online so uploading of new software and downloading of locker information is at the click of a mouse.

Hassle free - easy maintenance with snap fit electronic components:

Easy to use – multi-languages step by step screen and voice instructions.

Revenue producing - coin / note / card / token / RFID operation

Security - all doors kept locked whether available or hired

Recordable - full inbuilt activities recorded

High quality - galvansied and powder coated for long life

12" full colour touch screen making media advertising available

All electronic lockers need to be serviced. To make our product more reliable, we have the following procedures:

Optimise our design in hardware and software for trouble free operation

Quality control in manufacturing stage

24/7 phone service

Set up a national wide service to provide a quick onsite service

On-going funding from yearly turnover is be assigned to R & D

Online serving and troubleshooting

Aussie Lockers range of Keyless Electronic Lockers are locally made, designed for disassembly and are recyclable.