Testing, safety and analysis solutions

Kennards Hire Test and Measure hires innovative and leading-edge testing, safety and measurement equipment suitable for applications in data analysis, electronics, pipe and sewer and general instrumentation.

Specifically catering to the oil, gas and mining industries, sewer and water mains construction, electrical data, communications and plumbing industries, we work to make your job easier. Equipment and instruments are supplied the next day (or same day if necessary), so those tight deadlines are met.

Our speciality is tailored solutions for both complex challenges and one-off problems. Rising to the challenge, you’ll find that our team takes their work to the extreme — offering 24/7 expert advice, problem solving and a troubleshooting service.

Our service is second to none.