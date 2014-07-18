Kennards Hire Test & Measure Equipment for Innovative Solutions
Last Updated on 18 Jul 2014
Kennards Hire Test & Measure provide customers in a variety of industries and sectors with innovative and leading-edge test and measurement equipment.
Overview
Kennards Hire Test & Measure provide customers in the oil, gas and mining industry, sewer and water mains construction, electrical data and communications and plumbing industries with innovative and leading-edge test and measurement equipment.
Kennards Hire Test & Measure Pipe Cameras are designed to produce the clearest view possible
- Ideal for drain surveys
- Offers recording and reporting capabilities
- Most advanced push rod cameras available on the market today
- Feature pan, tilt and locator functions
Pipe Test Plugs from Kennards Test & Measure are well-suited to pipe blockage, fluid bypass and pressure testing. With an extensive product range that varies from 50mm up to 2400mm, they are ideal for use in a variety of applications and industry sectors.
Pipe Testing Smoke Machines are the effective, cost efficient and non-invasive way to test the structural integrity of:
- Pipes
- Drains
- Conduits
- Ability to identify leaks, cracks, seals and illegal drain work
Kennards Hire Test & Measure Pipe and Service Locating equipment offers safety and assists in minimising costly errors
- Ability to identify what lies beneath the ground before digging commences
- Can detect pipes including non-conductive, cables, network and fibre optic conduits and marker
Kennards Hire Test & Measure can coordinate 24/7 service and delivery of equipment Australia-wide direct to your site.