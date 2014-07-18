​Kennards Hire Test & Measure Equipment for Innovative Solutions

Kennards Hire Test & Measure provide customers in the oil, gas and mining industry, sewer and water mains construction, electrical data and communications and plumbing industries with innovative and leading-edge test and measurement equipment.

Kennards Hire Test & Measure Pipe Cameras are designed to produce the clearest view possible

Ideal for drain surveys

Offers recording and reporting capabilities

Most advanced push rod cameras available on the market today

Feature pan, tilt and locator functions

Pipe Test Plugs from Kennards Test & Measure are well-suited to pipe blockage, fluid bypass and pressure testing. With an extensive product range that varies from 50mm up to 2400mm, they are ideal for use in a variety of applications and industry sectors.

Pipe Testing Smoke Machines are the effective, cost efficient and non-invasive way to test the structural integrity of:

Pipes

Drains

Conduits

Ability to identify leaks, cracks, seals and illegal drain work

Kennards Hire Test & Measure Pipe and Service Locating equipment offers safety and assists in minimising costly errors

Ability to identify what lies beneath the ground before digging commences

Can detect pipes including non-conductive, cables, network and fibre optic conduits and marker

Kennards Hire Test & Measure can coordinate 24/7 service and delivery of equipment Australia-wide direct to your site.