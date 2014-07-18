Logo
Kennards Hire Test & Measure
​Kennards Hire Test & Measure Equipment for Innovative Solutions
Kennards Hire Test & Measurement Pipe Testing Smoke Machines
Kennards Hire Test & Measurement Pipe Cameras and Locators
Kennards Hire Test & Measurement Pipe and Service Locating
​Kennards Hire Test & Measure Equipment for Innovative Solutions

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2014

​Kennards Hire Test & Measure provide customers in a variety of industries and sectors with innovative and leading-edge test and measurement equipment.

Overview
Description

Kennards Hire Test & Measure provide customers in the oil, gas and mining industry, sewer and water mains construction, electrical data and communications and plumbing industries with innovative and leading-edge test and measurement equipment.

Kennards Hire Test & Measure Pipe Cameras are designed to produce the clearest view possible

  • Ideal for drain surveys
  • Offers recording and reporting capabilities
  • Most advanced push rod cameras available on the market today
  • Feature pan, tilt and locator functions

Pipe Test Plugs from Kennards Test & Measure are well-suited to pipe blockage, fluid bypass and pressure testing. With an extensive product range that varies from 50mm up to 2400mm, they are ideal for use in a variety of applications and industry sectors.

Pipe Testing Smoke Machines are the effective, cost efficient and non-invasive way to test the structural integrity of:

  • Pipes
  • Drains
  • Conduits
  • Ability to identify leaks, cracks, seals and illegal drain work

Kennards Hire Test & Measure Pipe and Service Locating equipment offers safety and assists in minimising costly errors

  • Ability to identify what lies beneath the ground before digging commences
  • Can detect pipes including non-conductive, cables, network and fibre optic conduits and marker

Kennards Hire Test & Measure can coordinate 24/7 service and delivery of equipment Australia-wide direct to your site.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kennards Hire Test and Measurement Catalogue

412.5 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

Locked Bag 2022

135 135
