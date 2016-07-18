Geared up to lift, shift & move anything

Kennards Hire Lift & Shift hires an extensive range of lifting and materials handling equipment to help you get any job done. From large commercial construction and civil infrastructure developments through to small projects around the home or office, we have a solution that's right for you.

Specialising in hiring an extensive range of material handling equipment, engineering tools, relocation machinery, and hauling and torque equipment that’s not readily available from traditional hire centres in Australia.

Hydraulics

Porta Powers | Torqueing/Bolting |Torque Wrenches | Sync Lift System | Pipe Aligning Tools

Cable Hauling

Capstan Winches | Cable Cutters/Crimpers | Jinker Trailers | Jacks | Rollers | Accessories

Cranes

Spreader Beams | Shackles | Load Cells | Sheaves | Slings | Water Bags | Attachments | Cages

Hoists & Winches

Drum Winches | Chain Blocks/Hoists | Lever Blocks | Material Hoists | Gantries | Skates

Glass Handling

Mobile Robots | 12v Rigs | A Frames | Trolleys

Our team of experts relish the challenge to solve complex and one-off problems. We offer 24/7 practical advice and take the time to find the best solution for you – no matter the size or scale of your project.

