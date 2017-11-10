Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Kaynemaile®
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kaynemaile lobby application
Kaynemaile architectural mesh
Kaynemaile polycarbonate mesh
Kayenmaile mesh
Kaynemaile Crown Plaza ceiling feature
Kaynemaile Petone Apartments balustrade
Kaynemaile decorative application
Kaynemaile lobby application
Kaynemaile architectural mesh
Kaynemaile polycarbonate mesh
Kayenmaile mesh
Kaynemaile Crown Plaza ceiling feature
Kaynemaile Petone Apartments balustrade
Kaynemaile decorative application

Kaynemaile® custom solutions

Last Updated on 10 Nov 2017

Your design, our product. At Kaynemaile® we are far more than just a manufacturer. Our RE/8™ bio-circular architectural mesh is used to create, divide and protect building interiors and exteriors globally – a world-leading and patented innovation.

Overview
Description

Your design, our product. At Kaynemaile® we are far more than just a manufacturer. Our RE/8™ bio-circular architectural mesh is used to create, divide and protect building interiors and exteriors globally – a world-leading and patented innovation. If our standard product range doesn’t suit your concept our team of specialised designers, engineers and fabricators can collaborate with you on a custom solution.

Benefits of using Kaynemaile:

  • Unlimited Screen Size: We make our screens to any height or width with no joins or distracting gaps.
  • Unbeatable Strength: Our mesh is made from the highest performing thermoplastic. It is extremely robust and impact resistant.
  • Lightweight: RE/8 mesh weighs just 3kg per m2 making it a perfect choice where a low static load on buildings is required. Plus our light weight mesh makes handling on site easy.
  • Fire Resistant: RE/8 mesh is thermally stable from -40°C (-40°F) to 120°C (248°F) and has excellent heat resistance. We use FR-V0 material that is rated self-extinguishing and suitable for high-density public spaces.
  • Weather Protection: Our mesh system acts as an effective wind and rain screen due to its cross-sectional density. For added protection, a second skin of mesh can be utilized which effectively limits the through penetration.
  • Sustainability: RE/8 architectural mesh is comprised of an industry first cradle-to-gate carbon neutral polycarbonate by Covestro, a leading global producer of advanced polymers. This bio-circular polycarbonate is used at the very start of the production process and does not contain any recycled plastics.
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap