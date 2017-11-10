Kaynemaile® custom solutions
Overview
Your design, our product. At Kaynemaile® we are far more than just a manufacturer. Our RE/8™ bio-circular architectural mesh is used to create, divide and protect building interiors and exteriors globally – a world-leading and patented innovation. If our standard product range doesn’t suit your concept our team of specialised designers, engineers and fabricators can collaborate with you on a custom solution.
Benefits of using Kaynemaile:
- Unlimited Screen Size: We make our screens to any height or width with no joins or distracting gaps.
- Unbeatable Strength: Our mesh is made from the highest performing thermoplastic. It is extremely robust and impact resistant.
- Lightweight: RE/8 mesh weighs just 3kg per m2 making it a perfect choice where a low static load on buildings is required. Plus our light weight mesh makes handling on site easy.
- Fire Resistant: RE/8 mesh is thermally stable from -40°C (-40°F) to 120°C (248°F) and has excellent heat resistance. We use FR-V0 material that is rated self-extinguishing and suitable for high-density public spaces.
- Weather Protection: Our mesh system acts as an effective wind and rain screen due to its cross-sectional density. For added protection, a second skin of mesh can be utilized which effectively limits the through penetration.
- Sustainability: RE/8 architectural mesh is comprised of an industry first cradle-to-gate carbon neutral polycarbonate by Covestro, a leading global producer of advanced polymers. This bio-circular polycarbonate is used at the very start of the production process and does not contain any recycled plastics.