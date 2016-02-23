Karndean LooseLay flooring

Perfect for temporary or permanent use, Karndean LooseLay is ideal if your project has a tight installation window or you want to reduce sound passing to rooms below. Featuring our K-Wave friction grip backing, it’s quick and easy to install, requiring only the use of a light tackifier in the majority of installations.

To assist in making your selection we have created a summary below, covering the three areas where Karndean LooseLay exceeds expectations in commercial projects.

Simply Beautiful

With colourways and finishes designed to complement emerging trends in interior design, each Karndean LooseLay design not only replicates the realistic beauty and individuality of its original source, but also remains easy to clean and practical.

Choose from traditional oak looks, Australian woods, contemporary blends and exotic species or from our collection of popular stone effects including travertine, concrete and slate.



Technically Superior

Perfect for high foot traffic with a 0.5mm commercial wear layer.

R10 slip rating (wood planks only).

Individually replaceable.

Can go over most existing hard floors with ease.

Only pressure sensitive adhesive required.

100% waterproof planks and tiles.

Fully certified to Australian fire, acoustics and slip resistance standards.

Best Practice PVC certified.

Reduced cleaning and maintenance compared to traditional flooring.

Dual core patented fibre glass layer for the ultimate dimensional stability.

14dB noise transfer reduction of impact sound to rooms below.



Karndean Difference