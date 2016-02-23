Logo
Karndean Looselay Luxury Flooring Hospitality Interior
Karndean Looselay Luxury Vinyl Flooring Commercial Interior
Karndean Looselay Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Commercial Building Foyer
Karndean Looselay Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Interior Hospitality Setting
Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Bathroom
Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Childrens Retail Store
Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Residential Interior
Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Residential Living Room
Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Residential Living Room Interior
Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Residential Living Room Setting
Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Retail Store

Karndean LooseLay flooring

Last Updated on 23 Feb 2016

Karndean LooseLay gives you the intricate designs and grain details you expect from Karndean luxury vinyl, but in a unique format that can be installed quickly and easily in any commercial interior.

Overview
Description

Perfect for temporary or permanent use, Karndean LooseLay is ideal if your project has a tight installation window or you want to reduce sound passing to rooms below. Featuring our K-Wave friction grip backing, it’s quick and easy to install, requiring only the use of a light tackifier in the majority of installations.

To assist in making your selection we have created a summary below, covering the three areas where Karndean LooseLay exceeds expectations in commercial projects.

Simply Beautiful

  • With colourways and finishes designed to complement emerging trends in interior design, each Karndean LooseLay design not only replicates the realistic beauty and individuality of its original source, but also remains easy to clean and practical.
  • Choose from traditional oak looks, Australian woods, contemporary blends and exotic species or from our collection of popular stone effects including travertine, concrete and slate.

Technically Superior

  • Perfect for high foot traffic with a 0.5mm commercial wear layer.
  • R10 slip rating (wood planks only).
  • Individually replaceable.
  • Can go over most existing hard floors with ease.
  • Only pressure sensitive adhesive required.
  • 100% waterproof planks and tiles.
  • Fully certified to Australian fire, acoustics and slip resistance standards.
  • Best Practice PVC certified.
  • Reduced cleaning and maintenance compared to traditional flooring.
  • Dual core patented fibre glass layer for the ultimate dimensional stability.
  • 14dB noise transfer reduction of impact sound to rooms below.

Karndean Difference

  • Confidence in the Karndean Designflooring brand reputation.
  • Visualisation tools to help support customers in making an
  • informed decision.
  • Lifetime residential warranty / 15 year commercial warranty.
  • Expertly trained and highly knowledgeable technical
  • support to assist with any technical query.

