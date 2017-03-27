Logo
Kaldewei Meisterstuck Incava: 3.5mm steel enamel

Designed by Anke Salomon and boasting a 30 year guarantee, the bath is built with two identical backrests and central drainage, as well as an integrated overflow knob.

The Kaldewei Meisteruck Incava is a free-standing bath made from high-quality steel enamel, giving it an easy-clean surface finish.

Designed by Anke Salomon and boasting a 30 year guarantee, the bath is built with two identical backrests and central drainage, as well as an integrated overflow knob.

The subtle tension between the soft lines of the interiror and the sensual geometry of the exterior combine to create a high-end bath.

Leichhardt, NSW

New South Wales Office 21-35 John Street

02 9509 0000
