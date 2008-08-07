KONE Home Lifts with Low Ongoing Costs and Exceptional Reliability
KONE Home Lifts for residential installation are energy efficient and sustainable elevator system
Overview
KONE Home Lifts are machine room less elevators that are now available in 4, 5, 6 and 8 passenger sizes with12 different interior cabin sizes to suit every need.
Low Ongoing Costs
- Fully Automatic Car and Landing Door
- Large range of interior options
- Fast Speed 1m/sec
- No Machine Room Required
- Gearless Efficient Electric Motor Drive
- Low Pit and Low Headroom Designs available
- Economical L.E.D Lighting
- Good Design Award Winner
Energy Saving Passenger Lifts
KONE Elevators patented Eco Disc machine uses 70% less power than conventional hydraulic systems. LED lighting consumes 80% less energy than halogen lighting and lasts up to 10 times longer.
Standby energy accounts for 80% of energy used by elevators. KONE systems switch off car lights, fans and indicators when they are not in use.