Just Life Timber Look Tiles

With the growing number of consumers opting for flooring that requires no maintenance to fit in with their busy lives, it was only a matter of time before a product was created that combined the luxury of timber floorboards with the versatility of porcelain tiles. TFO presents to you the LIFE SERIES, brought to you by Gardenia Orchedia.

The Life Series is available in 6 different colours

Noce Scuro – Rich walnut

Beige Scuro – Dark beige

Beige Medio – Medium beige

Beige Chiaro – Light beige

Sbiancato – Off white, grey undertones

Grigio – Silver grey

With an interlocking system in mind when designing this unique product, the manufacturers have given consumers the ability to recreate the look and feel of real timber flooring without the limitations of timber.

With minimal pattern repetition and high grade digital printing, the Life Series is perfect for uses such as

Open plan living – to create a flow through effect

Wet areas

Commercial applications

Residential applications

Areas requiring a slip rating

Pool surrounds

The Life series was created with a matching R11 anti-slip rating, making for a perfect transition from an internal to an external setting. Having that highly sought after R11 rating, allows architects and designers alike, to have the flexibility of being able to specify this product for multiple commercial uses.

With the myriad of features this versatile product encompasses, there is but one that stands out like no other. They are an Italian glazed porcelain, crafted to replicate a timber floorboard. Meaning no sealing, no sanding, no dent repair – ever.

So the next time you are posed with the option of installing a timber floor versus a tile from the LIFE SERIES, you will be armed with all the relevant facts in order to make the right decision.