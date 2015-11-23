JinkoSolar for the Australian Market

For Australian market use only is the Jinko Solar range brought to you by K2Solar. Performance unlike any other range, Jinko Solar has a track record of being the best in its class delivering high efficiency modules of solar energy.

Available in a range of three different modules:

Standard Modules

Eagle Modules

JinkoMX

The key features include:

Worldwide first PID free module under 85℃/85%

Polycrystalline 60-cell module achieves a power output up to 270Wp

Entire module certified to withstand high wind loads

Excellent low light performance tanks to optimise solar cell design

Passing anti ammonia and anti-salt mist guarantees to deliver full performance

The quality and safety are as follows:

Positive power tolerance of -0/+3%

10 year warranty on material and workmanship

Class C fire rated

Industry leading power output warranty- 12 years/90%, 25 years/80%

Premium linear performance warranty

Jinko Solar offers solutions for Residential, commercial and utility projects.