JinkoSolar for the Australian Market
Last Updated on 23 Nov 2015
Overview
Description
For Australian market use only is the Jinko Solar range brought to you by K2Solar. Performance unlike any other range, Jinko Solar has a track record of being the best in its class delivering high efficiency modules of solar energy.
Available in a range of three different modules:
- Standard Modules
- Eagle Modules
- JinkoMX
The key features include:
- Worldwide first PID free module under 85℃/85%
- Polycrystalline 60-cell module achieves a power output up to 270Wp
- Entire module certified to withstand high wind loads
- Excellent low light performance tanks to optimise solar cell design
- Passing anti ammonia and anti-salt mist guarantees to deliver full performance
The quality and safety are as follows:
- Positive power tolerance of -0/+3%
- 10 year warranty on material and workmanship
- Class C fire rated
- Industry leading power output warranty- 12 years/90%, 25 years/80%
- Premium linear performance warranty
Jinko Solar offers solutions for Residential, commercial and utility projects.