Jehbsil Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions from Jehbco
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2013
Jehbsil Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions are custom made to suit a range of applications.
Overview
Description
Jehbsil Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions are available in an extensive range to suit various applications and can be custom made to a specific shape depending on your needs.
Jehbco's unique in-house tool making division is equipped with the latest extrusion technology, making them the experts in silicone sealing solutions.
Silicone Extrusions are manufactured from 100% Silicone
Jehbco's unique in-house tool making division is equipped with the latest extrusion technology, making them the experts in silicone sealing solutions.
Silicone Extrusions are manufactured from 100% Silicone
- No tooling costs are involved in making the rubber extrusions
- Over 2,000 silicone profiles available
- Food and medical grades are available from Jehbco
- Option of flame retardant materials available
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW
24 William St02 9905 9611
Display AddressNorman Park, QLD
15 Donaldson Stree0413 813 453
Display AddressHeidelberg West, VIC
567 Waterdale Road03 9458 5944