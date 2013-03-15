Logo
Silicone Extrusions from Jehbco
Extensive range of Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions from Jehbco
Silicone Extrusions from Jehbco
Jehbsil Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions from Jehbco

Last Updated on 15 Mar 2013

Jehbsil Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions are custom made to suit a range of applications.

Overview
Description
Jehbsil Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions are available in an extensive range to suit various applications and can be custom made to a specific shape depending on your needs.

Jehbco's unique in-house tool making division is equipped with the latest extrusion technology, making them the experts in silicone sealing solutions.

Silicone Extrusions are manufactured from 100% Silicone
  • No tooling costs are involved in making the rubber extrusions
  • Over 2,000 silicone profiles available
  • Food and medical grades are available from Jehbco
  • Option of flame retardant materials available
The Jehbco Sponge Extrusion range has over two hundred different profiles available and can now be bought online, direct from their website.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Silicon Extrusions

338.62 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

24 William St

02 9905 9611
Display AddressNorman Park, QLD

15 Donaldson Stree

0413 813 453
Display AddressHeidelberg West, VIC

567 Waterdale Road

03 9458 5944
