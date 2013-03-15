Jehbsil Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions from Jehbco

Silicone Extrusions are manufactured from 100% Silicone

No tooling costs are involved in making the rubber extrusions

Over 2,000 silicone profiles available

Food and medical grades are available from Jehbco

Option of flame retardant materials available

Jehbsil Silicone Rubber Profile Extrusions are available in an extensive range to suit various applications and can be custom made to a specific shape depending on your needs.Jehbco's unique in-house tool making division is equipped with the latest extrusion technology, making them the experts in silicone sealing solutions.The Jehbco Sponge Extrusion range has over two hundred different profiles available and can now be bought online, direct from their website.