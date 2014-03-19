The Wintec designed products are tested to Australian standards, AS2047-1999 and NATA accredited laboratory No. 14093, Wintec are dedicated to producing the perfect window or door solution for your home or office while retaining the best in atheistic value and designer finish.

Jarvis louvre window:

Excellent product for ventilation

Fits most gallery brands

Built in fly screen provision as part of the frame

Accommodate glass, aluminium or timber blades

Remote control, handle locking bars & manual operation

All Wintec products are guaranteed with a 7 year warranty, with almost 20 years experience Wintec have an ongoing commitment to ensure that no matter where you are, all Australians will have access to the latest in designs in the window and door industry.