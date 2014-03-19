Logo
Jarvis louvre window

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2014

Wintech Systems windows are an Australian designed and manufactured product, creating the best in modern design with quality finish.

Description

The Wintec designed products are tested to Australian standards, AS2047-1999 and NATA accredited laboratory No. 14093, Wintec are dedicated to producing the perfect window or door solution for your home or office while retaining the best in atheistic value and designer finish.

Jarvis louvre window:

  • Excellent product for ventilation
  • Fits most gallery brands
  • Built in fly screen provision as part of the frame
  • Accommodate glass, aluminium or timber blades
  • Remote control, handle locking bars & manual operation

All Wintec products are guaranteed with a 7 year warranty, with almost 20 years experience Wintec have an ongoing commitment to ensure that no matter where you are, all Australians will have access to the latest in designs in the window and door industry.

Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Unit 1 34 Township Drive

07 5535 4477
