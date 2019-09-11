James Hardie is a Global leader for 125 years in manufacturing fibre-reinforced cement building products. With the inherent design flexibility, James Hardie® fibre cement products contribute to the inspirational of new homes, renovations and commercial buildings. The simple lines of individual products can achieve classic, modern or contemporary designs, whatever the style may be James Hardie fibre cement products will ensure it needs little maintenance over a long life.

Why James Hardie fibre cement?

The materials are resistant to moisture, rotting, fire, permanent to water and termite damage

Will not shrink, expand or warp

Non-combustible

Easy to work with, durable and low maintenance

Lightweight

Impact resistant,

Fast installation

Australian made with 10 to 25 years warranty



Product range :