James Hardie

Last Updated on 11 Sep 2019

James Hardie is a Global leader for 125 years in manufacturing fibre-reinforced cement building products.

Overview
Description

James Hardie is a Global leader for 125 years in manufacturing fibre-reinforced cement building products. With the inherent design flexibility, James Hardie® fibre cement products contribute to the inspirational of new homes, renovations and commercial buildings. The simple lines of individual products can achieve classic, modern or contemporary designs, whatever the style may be James Hardie fibre cement products will ensure it needs little maintenance over a long life.

Why James Hardie fibre cement?

  • The materials are resistant to moisture, rotting, fire, permanent to water and termite damage
  • Will not shrink, expand or warp
  • Non-combustible
  • Easy to work with, durable and low maintenance
  • Lightweight
  • Impact resistant,
  • Fast installation
  • Australian made with 10 to 25 years warranty

Product range :

  • Secura Interior Flooring
  • Versilux™ Lining
  • HardiePanel™ Compressed Flooring
  • ExoTec™ façade panel and fixing system
  • Secura Exterior Flooring
  • ComTex™ Façade Panel and Fixing System
  • Villaboard™ Lining

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
James Hardie Non-Residential Handbook

6.32 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
JH A5 Product Catalogue

6.41 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
JH HardieDeck

3.75 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
JH LookBook SurfacePro Exteriors

8.04 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
JH LookBook SurfacePro Interiors

3.77 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDeer Park, VIC

1029 – 1035 Ballarat Road

03 9361 9999
