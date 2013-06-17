Isopipe Complete Insulation Systems from Deks

High performance Isopipe effectively conserves over 80% of energy

High density 50-65kg/m³ with extreme operating temperatures between -40˚C to +105˚C

Integrated anti-fungal properties powerfully resist mould development

Exceptional water vapour resistance μ > 7000

Tight fitting Isopipe ensures critical fitting for condensation prevention

Comprehensive range including straight lengths, black or white polymer coated UV coils and split and sticks systems

Fire rated to AS1530.3 for non drip flaming particles, low smoke and no flame spread

Manufactured to ISO 9001 certified standards and formulated CFC, HFC and HCFC free to green building benchmarks

Isopipe UV long boxed coils ensure no waste

Long boxed coil lengths ensure no scraps or joins, letting you cut the only the required length and saving you time

Tested UV protection with temperature resistant coating of up to 85˚C

Easily wipes clean with no dirt or grime build up

Oil and grease resistant with exceptional strength against abrasion

Simple to install requiring no tape, paint or cover

Suitable for heating, plumbing, air conditioning, refrigeration, solar energy

Isopipe is supplied in straight 2 metre lengths to suit all pipe sizes

Compatible with 9mm, 13mm, 19mm, 25mm wall thicknesses and pipe diameters from 6mm to 114mm

Deks Isopipe UV Coils suitable for 15mm wall

Tested to stringent Australian standards, the Complete Insulation Systems Isopipe from Deks innovation delivers a closed cell synthetic rubber piping for integration into high temperature applications while remaining environmentally friendly.High quality and performance guaranteed, Deks deliver Isopipe Pipe Insulation with a 20 year warranty for your peace of mind.