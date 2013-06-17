Isopipe Complete Insulation Systems from Deks
High quality Isopipe pip insulation ensures reliable performance and tested to meet Australian standards.
Overview
Description
Tested to stringent Australian standards, the Complete Insulation Systems Isopipe from Deks innovation delivers a closed cell synthetic rubber piping for integration into high temperature applications while remaining environmentally friendly.
High performance Isopipe effectively conserves over 80% of energy
- High density 50-65kg/m³ with extreme operating temperatures between -40˚C to +105˚C
- Integrated anti-fungal properties powerfully resist mould development
- Exceptional water vapour resistance μ > 7000
- Tight fitting Isopipe ensures critical fitting for condensation prevention
- Comprehensive range including straight lengths, black or white polymer coated UV coils and split and sticks systems
- Fire rated to AS1530.3 for non drip flaming particles, low smoke and no flame spread
- Manufactured to ISO 9001 certified standards and formulated CFC, HFC and HCFC free to green building benchmarks
- Long boxed coil lengths ensure no scraps or joins, letting you cut the only the required length and saving you time
- Tested UV protection with temperature resistant coating of up to 85˚C
- Easily wipes clean with no dirt or grime build up
- Oil and grease resistant with exceptional strength against abrasion
- Simple to install requiring no tape, paint or cover
- Isopipe is supplied in straight 2 metre lengths to suit all pipe sizes
- Compatible with 9mm, 13mm, 19mm, 25mm wall thicknesses and pipe diameters from 6mm to 114mm
- Deks Isopipe UV Coils suitable for 15mm wall
