Iris Biometric Readers from Electronic Development Sales

The iCAM7000 series is the newest generation in the iCAM series and is completely compatible with the prior iCAM4000 series solution deployed worldwide. IrisAccess®, now in its fourth generation, has even more features and functionality with greater integration flexibility.

Iris ID's biometric solutions provide highly accurate, non-contact identification by the iris of the eye from 14 inches away while delivering security, convenience, privacy and productivity to millions of people around the world. The iCAM7000's versatility and flexibility allows for easy integration with many Wiegand and network based access control, time and attendance, visitor management and point of sale applications.

Engineering and design teams have further enhanced the intuitive user interface of the iCAM series with visual and audible prompts that provide the easiest, quickest and most accurate iris enrolment and identification. A rapid auto-tilt capability further increases both speed and convenience with a simple touch or when combined with cards or PINs to adjust for height. A face image can also be obtained during enrolment to streamline badging and visitor management applications while a space for an optional surveillance camera has also been incorporated.

Every iris pattern is unique and stable for life and since there are more readily measurable characteristics in the iris, iris recognition is regarded to be the most accurate, fastest, and scalable option for both small and large scale biometric deployments. Other biometric modalities such as fingerprint, hand, voice, vein and facial characteristics can often vary and change over time or with use conditions.

Benefits

High Accuracy 1:N and 1:1 Capability

High Speed - High Throughput

Exceptional Flexibility and Ease of Integration

Non-contact - Clean and Hygienic

Features