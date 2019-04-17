Renson Invisivent®
Last Updated on 17 Apr 2019
Renson Invisivent® is the most discrete, self-regulating and sound absorbing overframe ventilator for high rise applications.
Overview
The most discrete, self-regulating and sound absorbing overframe ventilator for high rise applications.
The Invisivent provides the ideal solution for wind-impacted applications such as high-rise buildings (up to 1200 Pa) and apartment buildings on the coast. The Invisivent contains acoustic material, that muffles external noises as much as possible (e.g. wind, seagulls, traffic), which increases user comfort. The presence of various types of sound-damping foam in the inside profile provides 3 possible levels of sound insulation (Basic, High or Ultra). In addition to that, the rain cap, which is mounted as standard, ensures perfect water-resistance in even the most extreme conditions. Extra mounting screws and clips guarantee satisfactory stability and sturdiness of the entire window. The unique Invisivent combines its functionality with maximum respect for the architecture since it can be positioned on the window frame, behind the wall.
Features & Benefits:
- Ideal for wind-impacted applications (coast & high-rise building situations)
- Increased comfort due to integrated acoustic insulation
- Rain cap guarantees perfect waterproofing up to 1200 Pa
- Extra mounting screws guarantee good stability
- Extra clips in the inside profile ensure perfect closure of the inside flap for wind-impact up to 1000 Pa
- Reinforcement plates in the body of the box guarantee good stability of window and vent
- Easy maintenance: removable inside profile and acoustic foam
- Can be used on all types and depths of window (aluminium, wood, PVC)
- Manual, cord, rod and motor operation possible
- Installation above the window frame behind wall so that the surface area of the glass is not reduced
Contact
Renson Australia, Factory 1/2-4 Clarice road, Box Hill Sth,(03) 9898 9367