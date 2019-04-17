The most discrete, self-regulating and sound absorbing overframe ventilator for high rise applications.

The Invisivent provides the ideal solution for wind-impacted applications such as high-rise buildings (up to 1200 Pa) and apartment buildings on the coast. The Invisivent contains acoustic material, that muffles external noises as much as possible (e.g. wind, seagulls, traffic), which increases user comfort. The presence of various types of sound-damping foam in the inside profile provides 3 possible levels of sound insulation (Basic, High or Ultra). In addition to that, the rain cap, which is mounted as standard, ensures perfect water-resistance in even the most extreme conditions. Extra mounting screws and clips guarantee satisfactory stability and sturdiness of the entire window. The unique Invisivent combines its functionality with maximum respect for the architecture since it can be positioned on the window frame, behind the wall.

Features & Benefits: