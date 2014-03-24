Logo
Toshiba Air Conditioning
Inverter Ducted Reverse Cycle Air Conditioning Systems by Toshiba Air

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2014

The Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's range encompasses a comprehensive Inverter range to suit residential, light commercial and commercial applications

Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's Inverter Ducted systems allow you to air condition your home without having to install the indoor units on your wall. Ensuring bulky units don't encroach on your living space.

Compact Easy to Install Toshiba Ducted Air Conditioning System

  • Quiet operation
  • Rapid heat and cool functions which increases power temporarily to achieve desired temperature before returning to normal power
  • Powerful operation
  • 5 year warranty for consumer confidence
  • Low maintenance
  • R410A non ozone depleting refrigerant
  • Compact unit concealed in ceiling
  • DC inverter system, designed to use electricity efficiently and effectively
  • Dual controller with the ability to adjust for either controller
  • Easy to use controller

This indoor unit is installed in a confined space and the ducts run through the ceiling leading to air outlets in your room. Air is allowed into the room through vents on the ceiling or on the wall.

Toshiba Ducted Air Conditioning Information

1.08 MB

Download
Display AddressMoorabbin, VIC

Toshiba Air Conditioning 1/195 Chesterville Rd

03 9556 0133
