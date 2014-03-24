Inverter Ducted Reverse Cycle Air Conditioning Systems by Toshiba Air

Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia's Inverter Ducted systems allow you to air condition your home without having to install the indoor units on your wall. Ensuring bulky units don't encroach on your living space.

Compact Easy to Install Toshiba Ducted Air Conditioning System

Quiet operation

Rapid heat and cool functions which increases power temporarily to achieve desired temperature before returning to normal power

Powerful operation

5 year warranty for consumer confidence

Low maintenance

R410A non ozone depleting refrigerant

Compact unit concealed in ceiling

DC inverter system, designed to use electricity efficiently and effectively

Dual controller with the ability to adjust for either controller

Easy to use controller

This indoor unit is installed in a confined space and the ducts run through the ceiling leading to air outlets in your room. Air is allowed into the room through vents on the ceiling or on the wall.