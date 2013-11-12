Logo
Intumescent Fire Dampers (IFD) from Kilargo

Last Updated on 12 Nov 2013

Designed to seal penetrations provided for movement of air via ducted or naturally ventilated means

Overview
Description

IFDs are designed to seal penetrations provided for movement of air via ducted or naturally ventilated means. The operation of the Kilargo IFDs is by heat activiation of the intumescent material. The intumescent material swells many times its original thickness to form a solid barrier to fire.

This mode of operation means that the Kilargo IFD series intumescent fire dampers are:

  • Bi-directional and cannot rust open
  • They are not affected by building movement or thermal expansion
  • They have no moving parts, providing a reliability unmatched by conventional mechanical type fire dampers

Benefits of the Kilargo IFDs include:

  • Slimline by design
  • Easy to install
  • Suitable as a retrofit solution for seized mechanical dampers
  • Cost effective

Complying with the Building Code of Australia and referenced standard AS 1668.1, Kilargo IFDs are fully fire tested in accordance with AS 1530.4 and the air leakage test detailed in AS 1682.1. Comprehensive approvals provide users with confidence to specify Kilargo intumescent fire dampers for standard and "performance based altenative solutions".

Kilargo IFDs are your ideal alternative to mechanical "fusible link" type fire dampers in many areas of commercial and high rise residential buildings. Suitable for wall, shaftwall duct, floor, ceiling and door applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

12.77 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.45 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

NSW 12-14 Yulong Close

1300 858 010
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

QLD 15 Wentworth Pl

1300 858 010
Display AddressHallam, VIC

VIC 12-13 Dansu Ct

1300 858 010
Display AddressWangara, WA

WA 1/40 Dellamarta Road

08 9409 9400
