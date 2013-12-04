Introducing The Designer Grout Range

Bostik's superior Designer Grout range offers exceptional working capability and finish for a professional premium quality grouting solution.

Commercial Grade

Excellent strength and abrasion resistance

up to 15mm joints without cracking or shrinking

Superior efflorescence resistance

New “Self Lubricating” Technology

Silky feel and no scratching

Install in any direction without pulling out of joint

Easier to produce a fully compacted, dense joint

Easy clean up

More water repellent and better stain resistant

Consistent fill even on lipped joints

Rich colour intensity

One grout for many jobs