Introducing The Designer Grout Range
Last Updated on 04 Dec 2013
High quality design, Bostik's Designer Grout range offers a comprehensive range of colours and professional finish.
Overview
Description
Bostik's superior Designer Grout range offers exceptional working capability and finish for a professional premium quality grouting solution.
Commercial Grade
- Excellent strength and abrasion resistance
- up to 15mm joints without cracking or shrinking
- Superior efflorescence resistance
New “Self Lubricating” Technology
- Silky feel and no scratching
- Install in any direction without pulling out of joint
- Easier to produce a fully compacted, dense joint
- Easy clean up
- More water repellent and better stain resistant
- Consistent fill even on lipped joints
- Rich colour intensity
One grout for many jobs
- 1.5 – 15mm joints
- All moisture stable tiles
- Indoor and outdoor
- Wall and floor