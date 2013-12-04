Logo
Bostik's Commercial Grade Designer Grout range
Introducing The Designer Grout Range

Last Updated on 04 Dec 2013

High quality design, Bostik's Designer Grout range offers a comprehensive range of colours and professional finish.

Overview
Description

Bostik's superior Designer Grout range offers exceptional working capability and finish for a professional premium quality grouting solution.

Commercial Grade

  • Excellent strength and abrasion resistance
  • up to 15mm joints without cracking or shrinking
  • Superior efflorescence resistance

New “Self Lubricating” Technology

  • Silky feel and no scratching
  • Install in any direction without pulling out of joint
  • Easier to produce a fully compacted, dense joint
  • Easy clean up
  • More water repellent and better stain resistant
  • Consistent fill even on lipped joints
  • Rich colour intensity

One grout for many jobs

  • 1.5 – 15mm joints
  • All moisture stable tiles
  • Indoor and outdoor
  • Wall and floor

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Designer Grout Selection Guide

922.88 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

51-71 High St

03 9279 9333
