Introducing Mica: slim-walled modernist basins from Kohler

Thin and delicate-looking, the KOHLER Mica basins super ceramic material proves to be extremely strong and durable.

Its CleanCoatTM stain-resistant coating also keeps it glossy, easy to clean and durable, maintaining the design’s classic beauty and elegance, without compromising quality.

Available in round or square with finishes in white or new matte black – Mica makes for a simple yet stunning to any modern bathroom’s aesthetic.

Features: