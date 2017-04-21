Logo
Introducing Mica: slim-walled modernist basins from Kohler
Last Updated on 21 Apr 2017

Thin and delicate-looking, the KOHLER Mica basins super ceramic material proves to be extremely strong and durable.

Overview
Description

Thin and delicate-looking, the KOHLER Mica basins super ceramic material proves to be extremely strong and durable.

Its CleanCoatTM stain-resistant coating also keeps it glossy, easy to clean and durable, maintaining the design’s classic beauty and elegance, without compromising quality.

Available in round or square with finishes in white or new matte black – Mica makes for a simple yet stunning to any modern bathroom’s aesthetic.

Features:

  • Modern, elegant, contemporary design
  • 6mm slim rim vessels
  • Stain resistant – features CleanCoat coating
  • Bench-top installation
  • Vitreous china
Clifton Hill, VIC

Kohler Australia PO Box 154

1800 564 537
