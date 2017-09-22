Introducing Kohler's Hydrorail showering
Last Updated on 22 Sep 2017
The Hydrorail enhances the hotel showering experience by bringing spa-like amenities into every guestroom.
Overview
Simple Solutions. Big Impact.
The Hydrorail originally came to life as the Westin Heavenly Shower II which Kohler developed in conjunction with Starwood Hotels and Resorts. This showering solution offers a retrofit connection that simply converts a fixed shower rose into a slide shower or dual shower combo.
It easily fits into the existing top water supply without altering in-wall plumbing and never takes the room offline. The Hydrorail enhances the hotel showering experience by bringing spa-like amenities into every guestroom.
So whether you are creating a new bathroom space or creating an entirely new environment, this signature KOHLER Hydrorail showering experience exceeds expectations and redefines what a shower can be.
With 3 column designs to choose from, simply add the KOHLER hose, handshower and showerhead or rainshower to complete the shower transformation.
Options include:
- Hydrorail with slide rail and handshower
- Hydrorail arched column with overhead shower and handshower
- Hydrorail square column with overhead shower and handshower
Features:
- Top inlet for retrofit with previous fixed shower head installations.
- Quick and easy install, no back of wall installation required.
- Height adjustable slide bar bracket allows for easy angle change of handshower.
- Includes KOHLER Katalyst revolutionary air induction technology whereby showerheads are infused with air to create a fuller, plumper and warmer water droplet.