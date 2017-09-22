Introducing Kohler's Hydrorail showering

Simple Solutions. Big Impact.

The Hydrorail originally came to life as the Westin Heavenly Shower II which Kohler developed in conjunction with Starwood Hotels and Resorts. This showering solution offers a retrofit connection that simply converts a fixed shower rose into a slide shower or dual shower combo.

It easily fits into the existing top water supply without altering in-wall plumbing and never takes the room offline. The Hydrorail enhances the hotel showering experience by bringing spa-like amenities into every guestroom.

So whether you are creating a new bathroom space or creating an entirely new environment, this signature KOHLER Hydrorail showering experience exceeds expectations and redefines what a shower can be.

With 3 column designs to choose from, simply add the KOHLER hose, handshower and showerhead or rainshower to complete the shower transformation.

Options include:

Hydrorail with slide rail and handshower

Hydrorail arched column with overhead shower and handshower

Hydrorail square column with overhead shower and handshower

Features: