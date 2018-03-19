Logo
Intrim Hospital & Health Handrail & Wall Protection
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2018

Intrim Hospital Handrail and Bump Rails offer superior wall protection while allowing for creation of a warm, residential feel in a range of aged care, health, hospital and commercial applications.

Overview
Description

Intrim's 'ready to install' crash rail saves you time! It offers a unique concealed fixing system and is delivered cut to length, ready to go on the wall, saving over 400% time on site! It is finished with a triple layer of hard wearing, durable coating, reducing painting on site. Cost savings of up to 35% are seen by our customers as manual sanding and coating on site is significantly reduced.

Intrim's IHR10 Handrail system can be used as a dual purpose rail providing both Australian standard handrail and a strong wall protection.

Both bump rail and handrails are available in pine, Victorian Ash, Tasmanian Oak and other timber species on request.

Product Name/ Model Numbers:

Intrim IHR10 Hospital Handrail, Intrim BR04 'ready-to-install' bump rail, Intrim IHR09 Handrail

Contact
Display AddressPicton, NSW

Sydney Branch 14 Redbank Place

1800 208 738
Display AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

The Build & Design Centre 66 Merrivale Street

1800 208 738
